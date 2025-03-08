Uorfi Javed hints that Dhanashree Verma reached out to her amid divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

In the middle of swirling divorce buzz surrounding cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, Uorfi Javed had come out to support Dhanashree, calling out the unfair targeting of women in cases of separation. Now, Uorfi has dropped a hint that choreographer and content creator reached out to her after that. Also read: Dhanashree Verma poses for pics with a smile in first public appearance after confirming split from Yuzvendra Chahal Rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. The two tied the knot in December 2020.

What did Uorfi say

Uorfi dropped the hint while talking on a recent podcast hosted by the Humans of Bombay. While she didn’t name anyone, Uorfi did mention her Instagram Story.

When the host Karishma Mehta brought up the story of Yuzvendra and Dhanashree and how Dhanashree had to face backlash on the internet. She also mentioned how the Dhanashree’s comment section was filled with insulting remarks.

In response, Uorfi Javed shared the story of her interaction with Dhanashree on the matter. “I had posted a story in support of her, because I thought she was being treated very unfairly. She reached out to me and thanked me for the support as she was going through a very difficult time,” said Uorfi.

In her original post in support of Dhanshree, which she put out in January, Uorfi wrote, “Everytime a cricketer is breaking up or getting divorced, the woman is bashed left right and centre just because in our head our cricketer is our hero. None of us have any idea what happened between the two or even during Natasha and Hardik’s case but of course it’s the woman who is at fault. Oh and don’t forget the time when Anushka was blamed for Virat’s bad performances. Remember? So it’s always the woman who is to be blamed for the man’s action? These are grown men with fully functioning brains who know what they are doing.”

Uorfi gave the example of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stanovic’s divorce, and how Natasa faced the brunt of the backlash. “In our minds, the cricketers are the heroes and they never do anything wrong. Is the cricketer not a sensible person? Couldn’t he tell if the girl had married him for the money”? said Uorfi. The host also added that a lot of times, the wives and girlfriends of cricketers are blamed for their poor performances.

What we know about Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce

Rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. The two tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. They met during the Covid-19 pandemic when he approached her for lessons.

Last month, Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, confirmed that the divorce had been filed. In an official statement to Hindustan Times, he said, "Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice."

There were also rumours that Dhanashree was seeking ₹60 crore in alimony. However, Dhanashree’s family issued a statement to the press, dismissing the claims. The statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and be respectful of everyone’s privacy."