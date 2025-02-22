Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma file for divorce; cricketer and family request privacy, no word on alimony yet

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has reached a settlement for obtaining a divorce with actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma. In an official statement to Hindustan Times, Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, confirmed that the divorce petition was filed with mutual consent, and the case was presented before the court in Bandra, Mumbai. Yuzvendra Chahal has reached a settlement for obtaining divorce with Dhanashree Verma.(dhanashree9/Instagram)

The matter is now under judicial consideration, and publicly discussing it would be illegal.

Chahal and his family will not comment on the details reported in the media. The cricketer has also asked everyone to refrain from speculation.

"Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice," Chahal's lawyer Nitin K Gupta said in an official statement to Hindustan Times.

"Further steps are being taken as per law in this regard. Mr Chahal and his family respectfully choose not to comment on the details circulating in media and request all to refrain from any kind of speculation," he added.

Chahal and Dhanashree had gotten married in 2020

Chahal and Dhanashree got married in December 2020. The duo was a fan favourite on Instagram, repeatedly appearing in each other's Instagram reels. Their chemistry was loved by all.

Earlier, while speaking about their love story on ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11’, the choreographer had said, "During the lockdown no matches were happening and all the cricketers were sitting at home and getting frustrated. During that time Yuzi decided one fine day that he wants to learn dance. He had seen my dance videos on social media and back in the day, I used to teach dance and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him."

The duo has been subjected to intense social media scrutiny for several months, and rumours have been dotting the internet regarding trouble in paradise. The entire matter started after reports emerged that the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Dhanashree also removed 'Chahal' from her Instagram name. This change occurred a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading."

The speculation gathered further steam after Chahal deleted all the pictures with Dhanashree on Instagram.

Chahal and Dhanashree have often shared cryptic posts on Instagram, hinting towards a possible rift.

Earlier, Dhanashree's family released a statement, rubbishing all rumours suggesting that Verma asked for ₹60 crore as alimony from Chahal. In a statement issued to the press, the family denied asking for any sum as part of alimony.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy," the statement read.