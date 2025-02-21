Dhanashree Verma's lawyer says divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal NOT finalised yet: ‘The matter is still sub judice’

Contrary to popular reports social media influencer Dhanashree Verma's lawyer has denied that Dhanshree's divorce with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been finalised. "I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated," Dhanshree's lawyer Aditi Mohan said in a statement released to the press on Friday afternoon. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce hasn't been finalised yet

For the uninitiated, a few days ago, the internet was abuzz with speculations of a final hearing of the impending divorce between Chahal and Verma two, who got married in December 2020, have now finalised their divorce.

According to reports, the final hearing took place on Thursday at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. The judge asked the estranged couple to attend a counselling session, after which both Yuzvendra and Dhanashree told the judge that they were seeking divorce with mutual consent. They reportedly said that they were living separately for the last 18 months. The two cited “compatibility issues” as the primary cause of divorce.

The estranged couple shared cryptic posts on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dhanashree re-shared a post reading, “From Stressed To Blessed. Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything...”

Yuzvendra also dropped a post saying, “God has protected me more times than I can count. So, I can only imagine the times I’ve been rescued that I don’t even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don’t know it. Amen.”

Meanwhile Dhanashree's family have released another statement rubbishing all rumours that suggest that Verma has asked ₹60 crore as alimony from Chahal. In a statement issued to the press, the family has denied asking for any sum as part of alimony.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy," the statement read.