Dhanashree Verma poses for pics with a smile in first public appearance post divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Choreographer and content creator Dhanashree Verma and Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have been making headlines for their personal lives. The cricketer's lawyer, in an official statement to HT, confirmed that a divorce settlement had been reached in a court in Bandra, Mumbai. Hours after this, Dhanashree was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she posed for photos and interacted with paparazzi. Dhanashree Verma spotted at Mumbai airport.

Dhanashree poses for photos

On Saturday, a paparazzo shared a video of Dhanashree arriving at the Mumbai airport. The choreographer and content creator was seen smiling as she stepped out of her car and walked towards the terminal. When asked how she was, she laughed and kept walking, saying, "Kaam par jaa rahi hoon (I am going to work)."

She posed for photographs at the paparazzi's request and even obliged a fan with a picture. Dhanashree sported a casual airport look, wearing a black sleeveless bodysuit paired with blue baggy jeans, leaving her hair open.

Dhanashree-Yuzvendra Chahal's relationship

Dhanashree met Indian cricketer Chahal during the Covid-19 pandemic when he approached her for dance lessons. The couple tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The choreographer was often seen cheering for her husband from the stands during cricket matches.

On Saturday, Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, confirmed that the divorce had been finalised. In an official statement to Hindustan Times, he said, "Mr. Chahal reached a settlement for obtaining Divorce by Mutual Consent with Mrs. Verma. A Petition for Divorce by mutual consent was presented before the Hon’ble Family Court, Bandra. The matter is currently sub-judice."

Earlier, there had been rumours claiming that Dhanashree was seeking ₹60 crore in alimony. However, Dhanashree’s family issued a statement to the press, dismissing the claims. The statement read, "We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and be respectful of everyone’s privacy."