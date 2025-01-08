Menu Explore
Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal, slams 'character assassination by trolls'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jan 08, 2025 10:04 PM IST

Dancer and reality show contestant Dhanashree Verma has broken her silence on the ongoing rumours of her separation from husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dancer and reality show contestant Dhanashree Verma has broken her silence on the ongoing rumours of her separation from husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhanashree has also slammed 'faceless trolls' for her 'character assassination' online. (Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal's cryptic post on 'character' amid Dhanashree Verma divorce rumours: 'What you've done to reach here…')

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been battling rumours of divorce.
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been battling rumours of divorce.

Dhanashree's statement

In a note shared on Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, Dhanashree wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate."

She then added, "I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others."

The dancer and social media personality ended her note with: "I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification," before adding an 'Om Namah Shivaay' and folded hands emoji to her post.

Dhanashree Verma's statement on Instagram.
Dhanashree Verma's statement on Instagram.

Dhanashree and Chahal's marriage

Dhanashree is a dentist-turned-dancer and choreographer who has participated in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got engaged on 8 August 2020. The couple married on 22 December 2020 in Gurgaon in a private ceremony.

Rumours about their separation began last week when social media users noted that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This led to several reports that claimed they were on the verge of divorce. The couple has maintained silence on these reports even now, barring a few cryptic social media posts. Even Dhanashree's latest statement does not directly mention the rumours of the separation and divorce.

