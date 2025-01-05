Yuzvendra Chahal's cryptic post on 'character' amid Dhanashree Verma divorce rumours: 'What you've done to reach here…'

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is rumoured to be going through a split of his marriage with choreographer and internet personality Dhanashree Verma, with the pair reportedly set for divorce after just over four years, as per sources close to the couple. Yuzvendra Chahal is reportedly set for a divorce with wife Dhanashree Verma.(Getty)

Rumours have been floated regarding the strain of the relationship between Chahal and Dhanashree for several months now, but a Times of India source confirmed that the marriage is on its last legs with the couple having lived separately over the last three months.

To add further fuel to the fire, Chahal has seemingly responded to the rumours with a cryptic and mysterious Instagram story, which can only be assumed to refer to the recent developments regarding his marriage to Dhanashree.

With the pair having unfollowed each other on the social media platform, and Chahal also having deleted all pictures of him alongside Dhanashree, the latest post seems to confirm the rumours. Chahal posted a quote on his story which reads: “Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain.”

‘The world knows…’

The cryptic message on his Instagram story continues by stating: “You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall.” Chahal, who married Dhanashree in December 2020 following a relationship that formed during the Covid-19 lockdown, then continues: “You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always.”

The dramatic situation surrounding the rumours and reports of the split has led to plenty of speculation regarding the standing of the duo, but Chahal’s cryptic message seems to be as clear an indication as any that there is some degree of unhappiness involved in his relationship with the choreographer and social media star which has led to this situation.

While Chahal has purged images of Dhanashree from his account, Dhanashree’s profile still included pictures of herself and Chahal, although she too had unfollowed the cricketer on the platform, signalling a breakdown of any sort of relationship shared by both. Official statements from the management teams of the two individuals regarding the matter are still being awaited.

Chahal's attention in cricket terms is currently on the Indian domestic circuit, before he turns his attention to the IPL and representing Punjab Kings, who purchased his services for a spin-bowling record INR 18 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.