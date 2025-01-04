Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma to call it quits? Report says ‘divorce inevitable’

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 04, 2025 04:52 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are set for a plit of their marriage, as per reports.

Indian leg-spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal is set for a split with his wife of nearly five years, Dhanashree Verma, as per recent reports. Just over four years since their marriage in 2020, Chahal and Dhanashree’s relationship is to come to a close, with divorce proceedings expected to begin in the near future.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are set for a split after just over 4 years of their marriage.(Instagram)
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are set for a split after just over 4 years of their marriage.(Instagram)

As per unnamed sources cited by Times of India, Chahal and Dhanashree are set to bring an end to their relationship, with the pair having lived separately in recent months. The source was quoted by TOI as saying: "The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately. They have been living separately for over three months now."

Choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree tied the knot with Chahal in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon in December 2020, but social media users noticed that the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading to speculation regarding the status of their relationship.

Social media purge for Chahal

Further investigation revealed that pictures and videos of their relationship, including their wedding and posts with each other, were deleted on Chahal’s account, suggesting a rough conclusion to their marriage. However, Dhanashree’s profile continues to have older pictures of her and Chahal. TOI approached the teams of Chahal and Dhanashree but did not receive a comment regarding the matter.

There have been rumours of a potential split for the pair in the past, but Chahal had quickly wiped away any such rumours by stating on his Instagram story in 2022: “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumors pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it.”

34-year-old Chahal has not been in the picture for the international Indian team since his last appearance in August 2023, but was recently on the receiving end of a big-money deal at the IPL 2025 auction as he received INR 18 crore from a reconstructing Punjab Kings, becoming the most expensive spinner in the history of the IPL.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On