Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma to call it quits? Report says ‘divorce inevitable’

Indian leg-spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal is set for a split with his wife of nearly five years, Dhanashree Verma, as per recent reports. Just over four years since their marriage in 2020, Chahal and Dhanashree’s relationship is to come to a close, with divorce proceedings expected to begin in the near future. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are set for a split after just over 4 years of their marriage.(Instagram)

As per unnamed sources cited by Times of India, Chahal and Dhanashree are set to bring an end to their relationship, with the pair having lived separately in recent months. The source was quoted by TOI as saying: "The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately. They have been living separately for over three months now."

Choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree tied the knot with Chahal in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon in December 2020, but social media users noticed that the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading to speculation regarding the status of their relationship.

Social media purge for Chahal

Further investigation revealed that pictures and videos of their relationship, including their wedding and posts with each other, were deleted on Chahal’s account, suggesting a rough conclusion to their marriage. However, Dhanashree’s profile continues to have older pictures of her and Chahal. TOI approached the teams of Chahal and Dhanashree but did not receive a comment regarding the matter.

There have been rumours of a potential split for the pair in the past, but Chahal had quickly wiped away any such rumours by stating on his Instagram story in 2022: “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumors pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it.”

34-year-old Chahal has not been in the picture for the international Indian team since his last appearance in August 2023, but was recently on the receiving end of a big-money deal at the IPL 2025 auction as he received INR 18 crore from a reconstructing Punjab Kings, becoming the most expensive spinner in the history of the IPL.