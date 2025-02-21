Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dhanashree Verma shares cryptic post on going from 'stressed to blessed' amid reports of divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 21, 2025 09:09 AM IST

Reports have claimed that Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got divorced on Thursday evening but neither have commented yet. 

Amid reports about their divorce, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer and content creator Dhanashree Verma shared cryptic posts. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dhanashree re-shared a post which spoke about going from 'stressed to blessed'. Chahal's post was about how God protects a person "more times than I can count". (Also Read | Dhanashree Verma shares pics with mother amid divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal)

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020.
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020.

Dhanashree, Chahal share cryptic post amid divorce reports

Dhanashree's post read, "From Stressed To Blessed. Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."

Chahal's post read, "God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen." He re-shared it with a folding hands emoji.

Dhanashree, Yuzvendra Chahal are reportedly divorced

This comes amid reports that the duo have parted ways. As per an ABP News report, Dhanashree and Chahal's final divorce hearing took place on Thursday at the family court with both present since morning. The judge asked the couple to attend a counselling session, which lasted for about 45 minutes.

Later, they told the judge they were seeking a divorce with mutual consent. They reportedly said they had lived separately for the last 18 months. They cited "compatibility issues" as the primary cause of divorce. The final verdict of their divorce was pronounced at 4.30 pm at the Bandra Family Court. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied this yet.

About Dhanashree, Chahal's relationship

Rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. The two tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. They met during the Covid-19 pandemic when he approached her for lessons.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On