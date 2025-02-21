Dhanashree Verma shares cryptic post on going from 'stressed to blessed' amid reports of divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

Amid reports about their divorce, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer and content creator Dhanashree Verma shared cryptic posts. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dhanashree re-shared a post which spoke about going from 'stressed to blessed'. Chahal's post was about how God protects a person "more times than I can count". (Also Read | Dhanashree Verma shares pics with mother amid divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal) Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in December 2020.

Dhanashree, Chahal share cryptic post amid divorce reports

Dhanashree's post read, "From Stressed To Blessed. Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."

Chahal's post read, "God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, God, for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen." He re-shared it with a folding hands emoji.

Dhanashree, Yuzvendra Chahal are reportedly divorced

This comes amid reports that the duo have parted ways. As per an ABP News report, Dhanashree and Chahal's final divorce hearing took place on Thursday at the family court with both present since morning. The judge asked the couple to attend a counselling session, which lasted for about 45 minutes.

Later, they told the judge they were seeking a divorce with mutual consent. They reportedly said they had lived separately for the last 18 months. They cited "compatibility issues" as the primary cause of divorce. The final verdict of their divorce was pronounced at 4.30 pm at the Bandra Family Court. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied this yet.

About Dhanashree, Chahal's relationship

Rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. The two tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. They met during the Covid-19 pandemic when he approached her for lessons.