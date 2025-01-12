Dhanashree Verma shares pics with mother amid divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma, who has been making headlines lately due to rumours of her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, recently shared some photos with her mother on social media. The pictures have sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering if Dhanashree has returned to her family home amidst the buzz around marital troubles. Also read: Uorfi Javed supports Dhanashree amid divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘It's always the woman who is to be blamed’ Dhanashree got married to Yuzvendra Chahal in 2020.

Dhanashree’s Insta post

On Sunday, Dhanashree took to Instagram to share the pictures. In the photographs, Dhanashree is seen posing alongside her mother, but her expression appears subdued. She has her eyes closed as she rests her face on her mother’s shoulder.

The photos of Dhanashree with her mother have left fans speculating about the status of her relationship with Yuzvendra. The pictures have also sparked rumours that she may have moved out of his house, fueling further curiosity among her followers.

“Apne ghar chali gai (She has moved back to her house),” one wrote, with another sharing, “I don’t know who is at fault but also it’s none of my business to come to a conclusion and start abusing someone in their comment section”.

“Just let them deal with their personal life guys just stop trolling,” one user shared.

Another user shared, “She never posted her mom on Instagram, after getting troll she started playing the victim card lol”.

More about the couple

Dhanashree is a dentist-turned-dancer and choreographer who has participated in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got engaged on 8 August 2020. The couple got married on December 22, 2020 in Gurugram.

Earlier this month, rumours began circulating about trouble in the marriage of Dhanashree and Yuzvendra. Reports hinted at a strained relationship, with some speculating that the couple was on the brink of divorce. The buzz gained momentum when fans noticed that the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have opted to keep mum, refraining from either confirming or denying the reports of marital discord.

Recently, Dhanashree addressed the buzz but avoided any direct mention of the separation and divorce rumours. In a note shared on Instagram Stories, Dhanashree wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate”.

She added, “I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others".