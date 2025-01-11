Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yuzvendra Chahal lands at ‘Bigg Boss 18’ set with Shreyas Iyer amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 11, 2025 08:33 AM IST

Amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at the ‘Bigg Boss 18’ set with Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh. 

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is making headlines for the ongoing divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree Verma, made his first public appearance when he was spotted at the 'Bigg Boss 18' sets. Chahal was seen alongside his Punjab Kings teammates Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh.

Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at 'Bigg Boss 18' sets with Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh (Screengrab - X )
Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at 'Bigg Boss 18' sets with Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh (Screengrab - X )

Chahal arrived at the set in a stylish black T-shirt, blue denim jeans, and bright yellow sneakers. He did not interact with the paparazzi and made his way to the vanity van.

Later, he came to pose for the paparazzi in a new look. This time, he was seen wearing cargo pants and a white jacket over his black T-shirt.

Chahal then posed for the shutterbugs alongside Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh. The trio laughed aloud when the photographers asked them for candid shots.

According to several reports, the three cricketers are likely to appear in the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 18', which will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Chahal addresses divorce rumours

Earlier this week, Chahal addressed the ongoing divorce rumours with Dhanashree. Taking to Instagram Stories, the leg-spinner shared a statement, asking fans not to speculate about his personal life.

“I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in speculation as it has caused immense pain to me and my family,” he wrote.

Before Chahal, Dhanashree Verma also responded to the separation rumours, expressing frustration with constant character assassination on social media.

“The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. The baseless writing and hate from faceless trolls are upsetting,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

The rumours started doing the rounds after both Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowed each other on Instagram. The duo had gotten married in December 2020.

Speaking about Chahal, he was picked up by Punjab Kings in the IPL auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On