Yuzvendra Chahal lands at ‘Bigg Boss 18’ set with Shreyas Iyer amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is making headlines for the ongoing divorce rumours with wife Dhanashree Verma, made his first public appearance when he was spotted at the 'Bigg Boss 18' sets. Chahal was seen alongside his Punjab Kings teammates Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh. Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at 'Bigg Boss 18' sets with Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh (Screengrab - X )

Chahal arrived at the set in a stylish black T-shirt, blue denim jeans, and bright yellow sneakers. He did not interact with the paparazzi and made his way to the vanity van.

Later, he came to pose for the paparazzi in a new look. This time, he was seen wearing cargo pants and a white jacket over his black T-shirt.

Chahal then posed for the shutterbugs alongside Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh. The trio laughed aloud when the photographers asked them for candid shots.

According to several reports, the three cricketers are likely to appear in the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 18', which will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Chahal addresses divorce rumours

Earlier this week, Chahal addressed the ongoing divorce rumours with Dhanashree. Taking to Instagram Stories, the leg-spinner shared a statement, asking fans not to speculate about his personal life.

“I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in speculation as it has caused immense pain to me and my family,” he wrote.

Before Chahal, Dhanashree Verma also responded to the separation rumours, expressing frustration with constant character assassination on social media.

“The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. The baseless writing and hate from faceless trolls are upsetting,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

The rumours started doing the rounds after both Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowed each other on Instagram. The duo had gotten married in December 2020.

Speaking about Chahal, he was picked up by Punjab Kings in the IPL auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.