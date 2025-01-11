Uorfi Javed supports Dhanashree amid divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘It's always the woman who is to be blamed’

Uorfi Javed extends support

Uorfi took to her Instagram Stories to extend support to Dhanashree and express her views.

She expressed her frustration, pointing out that women are often unfairly blamed and villainised whenever a cricketer's relationship ends. Uorfi shared her views while reposting a video which claimed that Dhanashree Verma ‘ruined’ Yuzvendra Chahal’s life.

Reacting to it, Uorfi wrote, “Every time a cricketer is breaking up or getting divorced, the woman is bashed left right and centre just because in our head our cricketer is our hero. None of us have any idea what happened between the two or even during Natasha and Hardik's case but of course it's the woman who is at fault.”

Her Insta story.

She cited the example of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, sharing people often scrutinise the female partner in cases of separation. She also referenced the instance of actor Anushka Sharma being unfairly blamed for Virat Kohli's performance on the field.

"Oh and don't forget the time when Anushka was blamed for Virat's bad performances. Remember? So it's always the woman who is to be blamed for the man's action? These are grown men with fully functioning brains who know what they are doing," Uorfi added, extending support to Dhanashree.

About the split rumours

Dhanashree is a dentist-turned-dancer and choreographer who has participated in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got engaged on 8 August 2020. The couple got married on December 22, 2020 in Gurugram.

Rumours of marital discord between Dhanashree and Yuzvendra had been circulating earlier this month, with several reports hinting that the couple's relationship was on shaky ground, with some even speculating that they were headed for divorce. The speculation gained traction when eagle-eyed social media users noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Amidst the swirling rumours and intense speculation surrounding their marriage, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have chosen to maintain silence, neither confirming nor denying the reports of trouble in their relationship.

In a recent statement, Dhanashree avoided any direct mention of the separation and divorce rumours. In a note shared on Instagram Stories, Dhanashree wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate”.

“I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others,” she added.