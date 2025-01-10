After that Christmas pic, RJ Mahvash breaks silence on dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘I have been patient but…’

RJ Mahvash recently found herself at the center of attention when a photograph of her with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal from a Christmas celebration went viral. Amid rumours around Yuzvendra's divorce from his wife, Dhanashree Verma, the picture made social media users wonder about her bond with the cricketer. Now, RJ Mahvash has come forward to set the record straight. Also read: Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal, slams 'character assassination by trolls' Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are yet to confirm or deny the divorce rumours.

RJ Mahvash hits back

RJ Mahvash took to Instagram Stories to address the speculation. Taking to Instagram Stories, the radio jockey posted a note in which she lashed out at trolls for spreading "baseless" rumours about her personal life.

Her note read, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

“I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times,” RJ Mahvash added.

Her Insta Story.

On the occasion of Christmas, RJ Mahvash shared a multi-photo post on her Instagram. In one picture, Yuzvendra was seen sitting next to her and enjoying a Christmas lunch. In the caption, Mahvash wrote, "Christmas lunch con familiar."

Buzz around Dhanashree and Chahal's marriage

Dhanashree is a dentist-turned-dancer and choreographer who has participated in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got engaged on 8 August 2020. The couple married on 22 December 2020 in Gurgaon in a private ceremony.

The rumours of trouble in their marriage have been circulating earlier this month, with several reports suggesting that the couple is on the brink of divorce. It started when social media users noted that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Despite the intense speculation, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have maintained a stoic silence. Even Dhanashree's most recent statement carefully avoided any direct reference to the rumours of separation and divorce, further fuelling the mystery surrounding their marriage.

In a note shared on Instagram Stories, Dhanashree wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate."

She added, "I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others."