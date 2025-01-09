Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence hours after Dhanashree's statement amid divorce rumours: 'As a son, brother, friend...'

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has urged his fans to “not indulge” in recent speculations swirling around his personal life in a lengthy post on his Instagram stories. There have been rumours of the 34-year-old and his wife Dhanashree Verma heading towards a divorce. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have been battling rumours of divorce.

Chahal never makes mention of Verma or of the relationship between the two in his lengthy statement. He said that “certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true” have caused him and his family “immense pain”.

"I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true," Chahal wrote in his statement.

“As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family. My family values have taught me to always wish well for all, strive to achieve success through dedication and hard work, instead of taking shortcuts, and I remain committed to these values. With Divine Blessings, I shall forever strive to seek your love & support and not sympathy,” he concluded.

Dhanashree Verma's statement

Chahal's statement comes hours after Verma also spoke up about the speculation and slammed the "character assassination" she was facing by "faceless trolls spreading hate".

"The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact- checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate.

"I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others," she wrote.