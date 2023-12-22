Yuzvendra Chahal pens heartfelt note for 'dear wifey' Dhanashree Verma on wedding anniversary

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are celebrating their marriage anniversary today, December 22. The two tied the knot back in 2020. To mark their special day, Chahal took to Instagram to share a few wholesome pictures from their wedding celebrations. Alongside, he also penned a heartening note for his wife. His love-filled words will surely bring a smile to your face. Yuzvendra Chahal shared this picture on Instagram. (Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23)

Chahal wrote, "Dear wifey, from the first day we met to this moment, every second of this journey has been close to my heart. They say matches are made in heaven, and I am sure whoever has written our script is on my side. You make me a better human being every single day. You complete me! Happy marriage anniversary to you, the love of my life." (Also Read: Dhanashree Verma shares rehab journey with 'thank you' note for friends, physio)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just an hour ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh likes and numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post, and congratulated the couple, and wished them the best.

