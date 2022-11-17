Dhanashree Verma shares rehab journey with 'thank you' note for friends, physio

YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma underwent knee surgery in September this year due to an ACL ligament tear while dancing. Since then, she has been keeping her fans posted about her health. Verma now took to her official, verified Instagram handle to share a video montage that captures her rehab journey after being bedridden for three months and some glimpses from her recent trip to Australia. She also added a heartfelt note concerning her life post-surgery and how she embraced the harsh reality and kept herself sane. She further thanked her friends and physio for being there for her during these testing times.

"This year has been really harsh & life changing but had nothing in my power to change it. Just had to embrace it and keep myself sane. But I have to mention that my happy moments were definitely created by some people in my life. My travel gang @devishashetty_ @ritssajdeh @devarshi07 @athiyashetty @nupurnagar @mittaliparulkar_ for being there for me," wrote Dhanashree Verma while sharing the video on Instagram. She also thanked her physio team. "The physio therapy team @physio_liveactive & Yogesh sir. Thank you. All the little things in life do matter," she added.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared a day ago and has since raked up more than 1.2 million views and still counting. The share has also received heartfelt comments from fans as well as several verified handles.

"Until we meet again!!" wrote Nupur Nagar. "Hope you're absolutely 100 percent ok. Sooon Dhana. Big Hug," commented Archana Puran Singh. "Muscle and tissue tear took almost 8 months of mine to recover and the whole process of exercise and physio sessions were really depressing but coming out healthy is what matters which makes us more strong. And throughout the journey we get to know how important it is to take care of body, give it required rest and most importantly the posture. Get well soon...," posted an individual. "Get well soon," commented another. "Praying for speedy recovery," wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON