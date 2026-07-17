UTT Season 7: Ayhika hands Sofia Polcanova 1st defeat as HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades beat Ahmedabad APL Pipers 9-6

Asian Games medallist Ayhika Mukherjee became the first player to defeat Sofia Polcanova in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 as HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades registered their second win of the campaign with a 9-6 victory over Ahmedabad APL Pipers on Friday. Ayhika's impressive triumph over the Austrian star capped another strong all-round display from Kolkata, who climbed further into playoff contention. Manika Batra got her first win in the season (Butterfly UTT)

The tie swung decisively in Kolkata's favour through the middle matches after Ankur Bhattacharjee and Ayhika delivered a commanding mixed doubles victory. Eduard Ionescu, then, produced a clinical straight-games win over Payas Jain, before Ayhika completed the job in style.

Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, Butterfly UTT Season 7 features 42 players from around the world, including 14 Olympians, while continuing to strengthen the Indian table tennis ecosystem through elite competition and year-round development initiatives.

Ahmedabad struck first through Adrien Rassenfosse, who edged Ankur Bhattacharjee in a dramatic contest, winning the final two games on Golden Point after dropping the opener. Manika Batra doubled the advantage by overcoming Zeng Jian in another three-game battle, sealing the decider 11-10 after Jian had forced the contest into a final game.

Kolkata responded emphatically in the mixed doubles as Ankur and Ayhika dominated Payas and Polcanova across the opening two games to reduce the deficit before Ionescu levelled the tie with a commanding straight-games victory over Payas. That left Ayhika needing to overcome the previously unbeaten Polcanova, and, after conceding the first game, the Indian international raised her level superbly to win the next two, including an emphatic 11-3 finish, completing a memorable comeback and securing the tie for the Thunder Blades.

Ionescu was named both the ChatGPT Match IQ Player and Foreign Player of the Tie while Ayhika claimed Indian Player of the Tie honours. Manika earned the Bisleri Shot of the Tie.

Earlier, Dream UTT Juniors, UTT's grassroots competition running alongside Season 7, saw Dabang Delhi TTC defeat PBG Pune Jaguars 6-3 to seal their place in the semifinals. The result confirmed the final four lineup, with Delhi joining UP Prometheans, U Mumba TT and Dempo Goa Challengers in the knockout stage.

Final Score HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades 9-6 Ahmedabad APL Pipers

Ankur Bhattacharjee lost to Adrien Rassenfosse 1-2 (11-10, 10-11, 10-11)

Zeng Jian lost to Manika Batra 1-2 (7-11, 11-6, 10-11)

Ankur Bhattacharjee/Ayhika Mukherjee bt. Payas Jain/Sofia Polcanova 2-1 (11-9, 11-3, 4-11)

Eduard Ionescu bt. Payas Jain 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-7)

Ayhika Mukherjee bt. Sofia Polcanova 2-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-3)