Apoorva Mukhija admits she was ‘really angry’ for no outrage against man who made sexist joke on India's Got Latent

Social media content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija found herself at the centre of a controversy after she appeared on an episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. In an interview with Yuvaa, Apoorva has now shared that she was angry when she did not see any amount of outrage for the man who made a sexist joke, to which she replied. (Also read: Apoorva Mukhija spoke to Rhea Chakraborty after India's Got Latent row: Longed to hear ‘everything will be fine’) Apoorva Mukhija opened up about being targeted after the India's Got Latent episode.

What Apoorva said

During the interaction, Apoorva said, “Is this the first time in this country where there hasn't been an outrage against a man who did a woman wrong? It's not. It is not unheard of. It is not unusual. I was really angry about it, I was angry that why was the news not posting about that? Why were the papers not posting about that? Why were the posts not targeting that man?”

'I am the views and he is just a man'

She then went to add, “But he is just a man! And I am the rebel kid. Sensation sells and I am the TRP! He is not! I am the thumbnail. He is a nobody, so I can't be angry at why they didn't tell him anything. Because I chose this, I am the public figure. I am the views and he is just a man, behaving like a man.”

In February, Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva, appeared on the panel of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Apoorva responded to a male participant who made a comment on her private parts during the show, which sparked outrage. There were FIRS filed, and Apoorva also gave a written apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Apoorva was recently seen in the Karan Johar-backed film Nadaaniyan. She played the role of Khushi Kapoor’s best friend.