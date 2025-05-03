Apoorva Mukhija spoke to Rhea Chakraborty after India's Got Latent row: Longed to hear ‘everything will be fine’

Social media content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija revealed receiving death threats after facing backlash for her comments on India’s Got Latent. In a recent interview with Yuvaa, Apoorva opened up about having to remain silent during the controversy and also spoke about losing business because of it. (Also Read: Apoorva Mukhija wants her kids to know ‘tumhari mummy bhi gundi thi’ after India’s Got Latent row Apoorva Mukhija recalls video calling Rhea Chakraborty after India's Got Latent controversy.

Apoorva spoke to Rhea Chakraborty after India's Got Latent row

Apoorva credited her strong support system of friends for helping her through the difficult period brought on by India’s Got Latent controversy. She also shared how she longed to hear that “everything will be fine.”

She said, “We haven’t seen a media trial at this scale in the creator industry. We’ve seen it in Bollywood. Shoutout to Rhea Chakraborty. I even spoke to her on a video call for an hour. My initial response was, ‘I want to talk about it,’ because Apoorva talks about everything. But everyone around me said, ‘You cannot open your mouth, it’ll start another media cycle for five more days. They’ll take just one line from what you said, run it on the news, and use it against you. You can’t do it.’ The only option I had was to stay silent.”

Apoorva further added that the controversy made her realise just how much she enjoys working. She said, “I lost a lot of business. I remember when this year started, everyone in my work group said, ‘This is your year,’ and it all vanished in one day. All the brands wrote to me saying it’s not the right time to be associated with me. It was so bad.”

Rhea Chakraborty on facing media trial

Rhea Chakraborty also faced a media trial when she was accused of abetment of suicide after her then-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. Recalling her ordeal on Chetan Bhagat’s chat show Deeptalk with Chetan Bhagat, she said, “It had become a show, and my life was on display. I was like, stop it. I thought, yeh ho hi jaaye toh better hai — let me go to jail. So many people were after me that existence was not okay for me. I preferred everything get clarified, even if that meant going to jail.” However, in March 2025, CBI gave a clean chit to Rhea in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

About the India’s Got Latent Controversy

In February, Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, appeared on the panel of Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. However, Ranveer’s remarks about parents and sex on the show sparked backlash, with multiple FIRs filed against him, Samay, Apoorva, and Ashish. Ranveer was subsequently restricted from uploading any videos on his channel. However, in March, the Supreme Court allowed him to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show.

Meanwhile, Apoorva was last seen in the movie Nadaaniyan, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles. The Netflix film, backed by Karan Johar, was released on OTT amid the India’s Got Latent controversy, due to which Apoorva did not promote the film on social media or in public.