Apoorva Mukhija wants her kids to know ‘tumhari mummy bhi gundi thi’ after India’s Got Latent row

YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, is slowly walking towards getting her life back on track after the India's Got Latent controversy. But the trauma continues to stay with her. Recently, she revealed her mother got rape threats during the stir, adding that she always want to have a iral paparazzi moment. Also read: Apoorva Mukhija’s video after India’s Got Latent row hits 10 million mark: ‘Will never be able to say meri kharab hai' Apoorva Mukhija was one of the comics who featured in the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent in January.

Apoorva Mukhija gets candid about India’s Got Latent stir

The influencer will soon appear in an episode of BraveTalk with Nikhil on Yuvaa YouTube. A recently released trailer gives a sneak peek into their conversation, where she discusses her life, including the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent.

When asked why she unfollowed everyone from her Instagram, Apoorva said, “I thought I was Taylor ‘mother’ Swift. I'm going to have zero posts, zero following, and then I'm going to drop a rap video”.

Apoorva also revealed why she wanted to have a viral video with paparazzi. She said, “I always wanted to have a media video of paps screaming Apoorva ji kuch boliye’ (please say something Apoorvaji)... I thought I would show it to my kids, ke tumhari mummy bhi gundi thi apne time pe (your mom was also cool during hr time)”.

The content creator also shared that she doesn’t believe in nazar (evil eye). Why? “Kyunki maine bahut logun ko lagane ki koshish ki, nahi lagti ("Because I tried to put it on many people, but couldn't)."

More from the trailer

Talking about the Indian’s Got Latent stir, Apoorva got emotional and said, “My mom got a lot of ‘R’ words and rape threats. My dad always said ke samajh mein izzat rehni chaiyeh (there should be respect in society). I just felt like he lost all of that in a second. And I put them through all of that”.

“I was angry that why the posts were not targeting that man, but he's just a man. I am the thumbnail. Sab log bolte hain ki hamari beti aisi na ho (people say our daughter shouldn't behave like that). I hope my daughter is like me. If I die tomorrow, I will die with regrets,” she said.

The full episode will release on Friday.

About Apoorva, India’s Got Latent row

Apoorva was one of the comics who featured in the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent in January. She was part of the panel where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his controversial comments about parents and sex. While he was severely criticised, a clip of Apoorva also attracted negative reactions amongst social media users. Comedian Samay Raina, the creator of the popular YouTube show, later deleted all the episodes of the show. Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva and others related to the show are facing multiple FIRs for their comments on the show.