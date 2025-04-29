Apoorva Mukhija’s video after India’s Got Latent row hits 10 million mark: ‘Will never be able to say meri kharab hai'

YouTuber Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, is celebrating a special win! Her comeback video, Till I Say It Is, has surpassed 10 million views, marking her comeback after India's Got Latent controversy. Apoorva took a moment to thank her biggest cheerleader – her mom – with a heartfelt note. Also read: Apoorva Mukhija moves out of her apartment in Mumbai following India's Got Latent controversy, calls it 'end of an era' She had deleted all her posts on Instagram after facing online bullying. Earlier this month, Apoorva made a comeback to Instagram.

Apoorva thanks her mom

The content creator took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from her mother congratulating her on the milestone. Apoorva’s mother wrote, “Sai bless you abundantly mera bachcha (my baby)."

Apoorva expressed her gratitude while sharing the screenshot, calling her mother her “biggest blessing”.

She wrote, “My mom is the best thing that God has given me, honestly. I will never be able to say ki meri kismat kharab hai (I am unlucky) because I really, really won the lottery with my mom. She checks YouTube 7-8 times a day just to see when I hit a million. I didn’t even know ki mere ek million hone wale hain (that it is about to hit the 1 million mark), but every time I hit a milestone, she always, always notices and is the first one to congratulate me. My mom truly is the embodiment of ‘she clapped so hard, I didn’t notice who didn’t’”.

Her Insta story.

Apoorva also shared a teaser for an upcoming chat show she filmed just 15 days after the controversy. She wrote, “Shot this in March (15 days after the entire thing happened) and I was so angry and emo in this podcast”.

“It’s not even funny, but I just want to thank @tanejamainhoon for allowing me to express those emotions and for giving me the platform to my side of the story out. There is no one else i would have done this with. @weareyuva very vocally also stood up for all of us during the peak of this controversy and that is not a risk a lot of people took. So I am just eternally grateful and super excited for this to come out,” she added.

Apoorva’s comeback on Instagram

She had deleted all her posts on Instagram after facing online bullying. Earlier this month, Apoorva made a comeback to Instagram. In an emotional post, the influencer said her manager advised her not to go back to her home as it was not safe as many people knew where she lived.

“I started reading my DMs, and they were all graphic of how people want to rape me, throw acid and stuff like that,” she said, adding that the day she went to the police to record her statement, she "cried so much" as it felt like a “dehumanising” experience because of the way paparazzi behaved with her. Apoorva said her parents have stood by amid all this, but online trolls found her mother's social media account and started writing nasty stuff in the comments section. “I deserve this because I did this. My parents did not deserve this,” she said. The influencer said the earnings from the video stream will go to an NGO that "helps acid attack victims, rape victims and victims of domestic violence”.

About Apoorva, India’s Got Latent row

Apoorva was one of the comics who featured in the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent in January. She was part of the panel where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his controversial comments about parents and sex. While he was severely criticised, a clip of Apoorva also attracted negative reactions amongst social media users. Comedian Samay Raina, the creator of the popular YouTube show, later deleted all the episodes of the show. Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva and others related to the show are facing multiple FIRs for their comments on the show.