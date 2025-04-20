Apoorva Mukhija says she was ‘heartbroken on 1st day' on Nadaaniyan sets: I needed to remind myself I'm worth something

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija took a trip down memory lane and shared a bunch of photos from her debut film Nadaaniyan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared photos with the cast of the film, including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Neel Dewan, Dev Agasteya, and Aaliyah Qureishi, among others. (Also Read | Apoorva Mukhija moves out of her apartment in Mumbai following India's Got Latent controversy, calls it 'end of an era') Apoorva Mukhija starred with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor among others in Nadaaniyan.

In the first picture, Apoorva posed with Ibrahim Ali Khan and others on the sets. She wrote, "Fam (red heart emoji)." Khushi joined Apoorva, Ibrahim and others as they posed for a group picture. She also shared a goofy clip with Neel and wrote, "We were supposed to be dating in the film, but vo arc tha nahi final cut me (that arc wasn't there in the final cut). Anyway, @neeldewan became my fav person on set."

Apoorva says she was heartbroken on Nadaaniyan sets

In another photo, she posed with Aaliyah, Dev and Neel. She wrote, "Nadaaniyan came into my life when I needed it the most. I need to get out of my comfort zone and I needed to remind myself that I am worth something. I was heartbroken the first day I came on set and even though I didn't speak to anyone the first day on set, I started loving every single one of them by the end of the movie. Sharing a photo collage, she wrote, "Grateful to experience being a part of this movie."

About Nadaaniyan

Nadaaniyan is a teen romantic comedy film directed by Shauna Gautam, her directorial debut. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj. The film released on March 7 on Netflix.

Apoorva and India’s Got Latent row

Just ahead of the release of the film, Apoorva Mukhija found herself in the midst of a controversy. She was one of the comics who featured in the controversial episode of Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent.

She was part of the panel where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his controversial comments about parents and sex. While Ranveer was severely criticised, a clip of Apoorva also attracted negative reaction among social media users.