Apoorva Mukhija moves out of her apartment in Mumbai following India's Got Latent controversy, calls it 'end of an era'

Instagram influencer Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, seemed to have vacated her Mumbai flat following the controversy surrounding Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. She has shared a cryptic post on her social media hinting at the move. Apoorva Mukhija, aka the rebel kid, was one of the influencers named in an FIR in Mumbai after Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on India's Got Latent created huge uproar.(Instagram/the.rebel.kid)

Apoorva Mukhija vacates Mumbai flat

Apoorva Mukhija has hinted at vacating her Mumbai apartment by posting a short video to her Instagram Stories that suggests she has moved out. This comes less than a year after she initially moved into the apartment. She had been staying in the city with her friends.

The reason behind her decision remains unclear, but the timing coincides with the controversy surrounding her appearance on India's Got Latent.

The video shows her switching off the lights of a now-empty living room. She simply captioned it, “End of an era."

In the video, she is dressed in a white dress, standing solemnly by a wall in her now-empty Mumbai apartment. The room appears dimly lit, with cardboard boxes, bottles and cleaning materials scattered on the floor, hinting at the final stages of her move. It is not clear if she has just moved out of the apartment to a new place or moved out of the city.

Apoorva had showcased her Mumbai apartment in a YouTube video just four months ago, giving fans a tour of her new space. However, her recent departure seems to be connected to the controversy surrounding her appearance on India's Got Latent.

About Apoorva, India’s Got Latent row

Apoorva was one of the comics who featured in the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent in January. She was part of the panel where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his controversial comments about parents and sex. While he was severely criticised, a clip of Apoorva also attracted negative reactions amongst social media users. Comedian Samay Raina, the creator of the popular YouTube show, later deleted all the episodes of the show. Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva and others related to the show are facing multiple FIRs for their comments on the show.

She had deleted all her posts on Instagram after facing online bullying. Recently, Apoorva made a comeback to Instagram. In an emotional post she made earlier this month, the influencer said her manager advised her not to go back to her home as it was not safe as many people knew where she lived.

“I started reading my DMs, and they were all graphic of how people want to rape me, throw acid and stuff like that,” she said, adding that the day she went to the police to record her statement, she "cried so much" as it felt like a “dehumanising” experience because of the way paparazzi behaved with her. Apoorva said her parents have stood by amid all this,s but online trolls found her mother's social media account and started writing nasty stuff in the comments section. “I deserve this because I did this. My parents did not deserve this,” she said. The influencer said the earnings from the video stream will go to an NGO that "helps acid attack victims, rape victims and victims of domestic violence”.