Apoorva Mukhija shares cryptic post on 'light' in 'gloomiest of skies' after Instagram comeback, posts first pic

Instagram influencer Apoorva Mukhija has shared a cryptic post on her social media days after she addressed the rape and death threats she got after the India's Got Latent row. The content creator shared a picture of herself on Instagram, the first since she made a comeback to the platform this week after deleting all her posts earlier. (Also read: ‘I felt so scared’: Apoorva Mukhija says a stranger tracked her address, sent her abusive messages and rape threats) Apoorva Mukhija is back on Instagram after the India's Got Latent row.

Apoorva Mukhija's new Instagram posts

The new picture shows her holding an umbrella in the rain and smiling while looking away. The picture seems to have been clicked at a hill station. Alongside the picture, Apoorva - known by her nom de guerre, The Rebel Kid - added in the caption: "Even in the gloomiest of skies, there is always light."

Her followers saw the caption as a reference to her comeback after the controversy. One comment read, "Loving the vibes, it's giving the sweetest comeback." Another follower wrote, "This comeback is personal for puri aurat jaat." Another comment read, “Finally, she is back!”

Apoorva appeared on comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, in January. She was part of the panel where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his controversial comments about parents and sex. While Allahbadia was severely criticised, a clip of Mukhija also attracted negative reactions among social media users. Samay Raina, the creator of the popular YouTube show, later deleted all the episodes of the show. Raina, Allahbadia, Mukhija and others related to the show are facing multiple FIRs for their comments on the show.

Apoorva opens up on rape and death threats

Apoorva, known as The Rebel Kid amongst over 3 million followers, deleted all her posts last week after facing online bullying. In an emotional post she made earlier this week, the influencer said her manager advised her not to go back to her home as it was not safe as many people knew where she lived.

“I started reading my DMs, and they were all graphic of how people want to rape me, throw acid and stuff like that,” she said, adding that the day she went to the police to record her statement, she "cried so much" as it felt like a “dehumanising” experience because of the way paparazzi behaved with her. Mukhija said her parents have stood by amid all this,s but online trolls found her mother's social media account and started writing nasty stuff in the comments section. “I deserve this because I did this. My parents did not deserve this,” she said.

The influencer said the earnings from the video stream will go to an NGO that "helps acid attack victims, rape victims and victims of domestic violence”.

