Laxmi Agarwal lauds Apoorva Mukhija for her support to acid attack survivors: ‘Salute to her strength and kindness’

Social media influencer and actor Apoorva Mukhija recently shared a video, months after facing backlash for her comments on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. In the video, Apoorva revealed that she would donate all the earnings from the video to an NGO that supports acid attack survivors, rape survivors, and victims of domestic violence. Her decision has garnered praise from acid attack crusader Laxmi Agarwal. Laxmi Agarwal salutes Apoorva Mukhija's kindness and strength.

Laxmi Agarwal praises Apoorva Mukhija's support for acid attack survivors

Laxmi took to Instagram and, sharing a photo from Apoorva's recent video, wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to @the.rebel.kid for her compassionate support to acid attack survivors. The Laxmi Foundation salutes her strength and kindness. We urge everyone to join hands in rebuilding the lives of these incredible individuals. Together, we can make a difference!"

Apoorva made her return to Instagram on April 8, sharing a post displaying the threats she received following her comments on India's Got Latent. She later posted a video titled Till I Say It Is, in which she not only apologised for her remarks but also opened up about what she and her family endured following the controversy.

In the video, she said, "I want to donate all of the earnings from this video, through my AdSense, to an NGO that helps acid attack victims, rape victims and victims of domestic violence. I was very scared of getting raped. I was very scared of having an acid attack. These are causes I truly care about."

About the India's Got Latent controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva, and Ashish Chanchlani were among the panellists on one of the episodes of Samay Raina’s show, India's Got Latent. However, a remark made by Ranveer about parents and sex sparked outrage on social media. Apoorva was also accused of making an objectionable comment during the episode.

Following this, multiple FIRs were filed against Apoorva, Ranveer, Samay, and the show's makers. Amid the controversy, Apoorva took time off from social media and did not promote Nadaaniyan, in which she played the role of Khushi's friend.