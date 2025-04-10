Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Laxmi Agarwal lauds Apoorva Mukhija for her support to acid attack survivors: ‘Salute to her strength and kindness’

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 10, 2025 08:12 PM IST

Apoorva Mukhija got praise from acid attack crusader Laxmi Agarwal after she pledged to donate her earning from latest video to acid attack survivors.

Social media influencer and actor Apoorva Mukhija recently shared a video, months after facing backlash for her comments on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. In the video, Apoorva revealed that she would donate all the earnings from the video to an NGO that supports acid attack survivors, rape survivors, and victims of domestic violence. Her decision has garnered praise from acid attack crusader Laxmi Agarwal.

Laxmi Agarwal salutes Apoorva Mukhija's kindness and strength.
Laxmi Agarwal salutes Apoorva Mukhija's kindness and strength.

(Also Read: Hania Aamir voices her support for Apoorva Mukhija amid acid attack and rape threats: ‘A separate place in hell’)

Laxmi Agarwal praises Apoorva Mukhija's support for acid attack survivors

Laxmi took to Instagram and, sharing a photo from Apoorva's recent video, wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to @the.rebel.kid for her compassionate support to acid attack survivors. The Laxmi Foundation salutes her strength and kindness. We urge everyone to join hands in rebuilding the lives of these incredible individuals. Together, we can make a difference!"

Apoorva made her return to Instagram on April 8, sharing a post displaying the threats she received following her comments on India's Got Latent. She later posted a video titled Till I Say It Is, in which she not only apologised for her remarks but also opened up about what she and her family endured following the controversy.

In the video, she said, "I want to donate all of the earnings from this video, through my AdSense, to an NGO that helps acid attack victims, rape victims and victims of domestic violence. I was very scared of getting raped. I was very scared of having an acid attack. These are causes I truly care about."

About the India's Got Latent controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva, and Ashish Chanchlani were among the panellists on one of the episodes of Samay Raina’s show, India's Got Latent. However, a remark made by Ranveer about parents and sex sparked outrage on social media. Apoorva was also accused of making an objectionable comment during the episode.

Following this, multiple FIRs were filed against Apoorva, Ranveer, Samay, and the show's makers. Amid the controversy, Apoorva took time off from social media and did not promote Nadaaniyan, in which she played the role of Khushi's friend.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Laxmi Agarwal lauds Apoorva Mukhija for her support to acid attack survivors: ‘Salute to her strength and kindness’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On