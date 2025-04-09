Menu Explore
Hania Aamir voices her support for Apoorva Mukhija amid acid attack and rape threats: ‘A separate place in hell’

BySantanu Das
Apr 09, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has reacted to a post which pointed out the hundreds of rape threats received by Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid.

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija made her comeback on Instagram with a post showing hundreds of comments and mentions where she received rape and death threats. This erupted after a complaint was filed against Apoorva, Ranveer Allahbadia, and comedian Samay Raina over a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks on India's Got Latent in February. Now Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has reacted to Apoorva's post through her Instagram Stories. (Also read: Apoorva Mukhija makes Instagram comeback after India’s Got Latent row, shows hundreds of rape threats, abuses she got)

Apoorva Mukhija has received support from Hania Aamir after she made a post highlighting the rape threats she received on social media.
Hania voices support for Apoorva

Hania shared the latest post from the Instagram account of Fashion commentator Sufi Motiwala where he had commented on the hundreds of rape threats and acid attack mentions that Apoorva had received over the course of the last few weeks. In the post, Sufi said he stands with Apoorva, adding that no women deserve these pathetic comments and that more people should voice their concern for such an issue.

Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Hania wrote, “a separate place in hell.”

Hania Aamir via Instagram Stories.
About the controversy

Ever since the India's Got Latent controversy blew up, Apoorva had stopped posting on her social media accounts. She even deleted all her previous posts and unfollowed everyone on Instagram. Her post on Tuesday came with a trigger warning, where she posted a bunch of screenshots of abusive comments and threats. She captioned the post, “And that’s not even 1%.” In another post, she wrote, “Don't take away the story from the storyteller.”

Amid the controversy, Apoorva took her time off from social media and didn't even promote Nadaaniyan, where she had a supporting role. A few days after the film's release, Sufi had praised the personal style of Apoorva in another reel, to which she had reacted, “Got hated so hard that now even Sufi Motiwala doesn’t say hateful things about me.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
