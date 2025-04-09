Menu Explore
Apoorva Mukhija's new video after India's Got Latent row has fans excited for ‘greatest comeback’; Kusha Kapila reacts

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 09, 2025 03:37 PM IST

Instagram influencer and actor Apoorva Mukhija shared new video months after India's Got Latent row. 

Social media influencer and actor Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, recently made her Instagram comeback after receiving backlash for her comments on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. Apoorva has now added to the excitement of her fans with a new video. (Also Read: Fans feel bad for Apoorva Mukhija after watching her in Nadaaniyan: ‘She acted better than Khushi Kapoor’)

Apoorva Mukhija's first video after India's Got Latent row sparks excitement among fans.
Apoorva Mukhija's first video after India's Got Latent row sparks excitement among fans.

Apoorva Mukhija's recent video

On Wednesday, Apoorva took to Instagram and shared a video in which she could be heard saying her popular line, “Hello my cute little red flags.” Along with the video, she also revealed that she would be uploading her first video since the India's Got Latent controversy on YouTube today. The caption on the post read, “THE story time today 6PM on YouTube.”

Reacting to her video, actor and content creator Kusha Kapila wrote, “Make the greatest comeback ever (clapping hands emojis).” Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati also commented on the video, writing, “Welcome back girl.” Fans, too, expressed their excitement over Apoorva’s return. One comment read, “Let’s gooo... comeback like never before.” Another said, “Missed hearing this so much.” A third read, “This is going to be the greatest comeback.” Another fan wrote, “Screaming... dying for storytime.” A further comment read, “Queen is back with a bang,” while another stated, “The comeback everyone was waiting for is finally here.”

Earlier, Apoorva had shared a post on Instagram addressing the threats she received following the India's Got Latent row. The post read, “Trigger warning: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats, and death threats.” Apoorva posted a series of screenshots of abusive comments and threats, captioning the post, “And that’s not even 1%.” In another post, she wrote, “Don’t take away the story from the storyteller,” without adding a caption.

About the India's Got Latent controversy

In February, Apoorva appeared as one of the guests on Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent. The show sparked major controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia made crude comments about parents and sex. Multiple complaints were filed in Mumbai seeking action against him, Apoorva, and Samay. Apoorva herself was accused of making an objectionable comment during the YouTube show. Following the backlash, she deleted all posts from her social media and unfollowed everyone. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting her full-fledged comeback.

Apoorva Mukhija’s recent work

Apoorva was seen in the Karan Johar-backed film Nadaaniyan. She played the role of Khushi Kapoor’s best friend. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. While the film received mixed reviews, fans praised Apoorva’s performance. Nadaaniyan is currently streaming on Netflix.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
