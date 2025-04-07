Samay Raina thanks Tony Kakkar in new song amid India's Got Latent row. Find out why

Singer Tony Kakkar has come out with a new song, and it's a total troll takedown. The song, titled Shat Pratishat, seems to be a response to trolls who targeted his friend Samay Raina amid the India’s Got Latent row. Interestingly, the music video features Samay's special message, expressing his gratitude to Tony for appearing on his show. Also read: Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar shares cryptic posts after she faces backlash: ‘Artist maryada mein rahe, aur janta’ Tony appeared on the 11th episode of Samay Raina’s comedy show India’s Got Latent, along with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya.

Through the song, Tony also appears to support his sister Neha Kakkar, who faced intense backlash following her concert in Melbourne, Australia.

Tony Kakkar supports Samay and Neha

The music video of Tony’s song begins with a message from Samay Raina. “Hey Tony bhai, good morning! Maine to aapko aise hi call kiya tha haal chaal puchne ke liye. Aur aapko bohot dil se thank you bolna tha aap aaye (I just called to check in and see how you’re doing. And I really wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming)," he said.

He continued, "Aapko I don’t think idea hai, jab aap log aate ho to kya hota hai mere dil mein. It is so inspiring! Kal ko agar main bhi bada aadmi banta hu, famous hota hu aap logo ki tarah toh I will also love to support someone who is upcoming (I don’t think you have any idea what happens in my heart when you guys come. It’s so inspiring! If one day I become a big person, become famous like you guys, I would also love to support someone who’s on the rise). Thank you so much sir. Thank you so much from my heart and I love you so much," shared Samay, in the message.

Tony then adds, “To my brother, here we go”, before beginning the song. A section of the song also mentions the controversy around Neha’s Melbourne concert. “Neha Kakkar apne Melbourne concert par teen ghanta late. Janta ka foota gussa (Neha Kakkar arrives three hours late at her Melbourne concert, audience erupts in anger)," includes the commentary in Tony’s song.

Fans express love

Social media users are overflowing with praise for Tony, who stands in solidarity with Samay Raina amid the controversy.

“The fact is that Tony Kakkar wrote a song for Samay Raina in his bad days. A friendship like this is such a blessing," commented one, while another one wrote, “Samay Raina ki awaz (voice) hit ready hard”.

“To all the haters and negativity spreaders- He’s got a message for you! Yassss, For you!" “Mind blowing, especially Nehu’s part," read one comment.

What is the India's Got Latent controversy

The controversy around Samay Raina’s show started after an FIR was filed against Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay, and others associated with the India's Got Latent show. The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

The show faced backlash after Ranveer made certain comments on air that were deemed insensitive and sparked widespread criticism. The video quickly spread like wildfire online, prompting a fierce backlash on social media, where users condemned his comments.

Recently, Samay appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch in connection with the case filed against him for allegedly promoting obscenity and vulgar content through his YouTube show India's Got Latent. In light of the ongoing legal issues, Samay also made a decision to reschedule his India tour. He took to Instagram to share the news, assuring fans that refunds would be provided for tickets.