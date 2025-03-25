Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar shares cryptic posts after she faces backlash: ‘Artist maryada mein rahe, aur janta’

Singer Neha Kakkar recently made headlines after a video of her breaking down in tears on stage during her Melbourne concert went viral on social media. The incident occurred after she allegedly arrived three hours late to the event, prompting some audience members to boo her. Although Neha herself has yet to publicly address the incident, her brother Tony Kakkar appears to have responded to the backlash with a series of cryptic posts. Also read: Neha Kakkar reaches Melbourne concert 3 hours late, cries on stage; fans defend her as internet slams her 'acting' Without directly referencing the controversy surrounding his sister's Melbourne concert, Tony posed some ‘hypothetical’ questions on social media.

Tony Kakkar's cryptic post sparks speculation

On Tuesday, Neha’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar took to Instagram to share a cryptic post. Without directly referencing the controversy surrounding his sister's Melbourne concert, Tony posed a ‘hypothetical’ question on social media, inquiring about the responsibility when an individual is invited to a city without adequate arrangements in place. In a subsequent post, he pondered whether artists are expected to maintain boundaries while the public is not held to the same standards.

Tony wrote, “Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements— booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?”

The Dheeme Dheeme singer captioned the post, "Ek Sawaal Hai... (One question) folded hand emoji, Kisi ke liye nahi hai...Bas sawaal hai... (Not directed towards anyone, but just a question) Hypothetically."

In another post, he simply wrote, “Artist maryada mein rahe, aur janta? (An artist should remain within their limits, but what about the public?)."

Fans wonder

As soon as Tony's cryptic posts surfaced on social media, many wondered if Tony was indirectly addressing the backlash his sister Neha faced after her emotional breakdown on stage in Melbourne.

One fan wrote, “The truth is out! It was the promoter’s fault—no proper arrangements, no backstage setup, and they didn’t even show up! Neha Kakkar still went on stage for her fans. RESPECT HER!”, while one commented, “Thank god you spoke up !!!!! It is clearly the fault of the one who had to arrange everything , it’s so heartbreaking to know that she went through such disrespect , she’s the renowned artist of India!"

Additionally, another fan wrote, "The real issue was the promoter’s failure, not hers. Get your facts straight before judging! It was a management issue—lesson learned."

One comment read, “Before blaming Neha Kakkar, know the facts! The promoters ran away, leaving her and the audience in a mess. She still showed up for her fans”, another noted, “Instead of targeting Neha Kakkar, question the promoters who failed to do their job! No arrangements, no setup, and they didn’t even come to the show”.

What happened at Neha Kakkar’s concert in Australia?

Earlier in the day, a video emerged which showed Neha Kakkar breaking down on stage and apologising profusely to her fans after she allegedly arrived three hours late for her concert in Melbourne, Australia. In a video, posted on Reddit by a user, the singer is seen crying on stage while some audience members booed for apparently arriving late for the concert.

In the video, Neha is heard saying, “You have been really sweet and patience itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (you have been waiting for so long). I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya (I've never made anyone wait in my entire life).”

"Aap itne din se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I'm so sorry. You mean the world to me. Aap log itne sweet ho (You people are so sweet). I was so worried ki kya hoga (I was worried what would happen). It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening forever. But I'll make sure, aap log jo mere liye itna keemati time nikaal ke aaye ho (that you have taken out your precious time for me), I make you all dance." she added.

Some members could be heard shouting 'go back' to Kakkar, who then took the mic to address the audience. When the video surfaced, social media erupted into a frenzy of criticism, with many users quick to condemn her. However, her loyal fan base rallied around her, jumping to her defense and offering words of support.