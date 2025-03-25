Neha Kakkar reaches Melbourne concert 3 hours late, cries on stage; fans defend her as internet slams her 'acting'

Internet criticised singer Neha Kakkar after she reached the venue of her concert in Melbourne, Australia, three hours late. In a video shared on Reddit, Neha was seen weeping and apologising to the audience. Now, fans, taking to Instagram, have shared why she was late and crying. (Also Read | Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke in Stree 2) Neha Kakkar had shows in two cities in Australia.

Neha Kakkar reaches Melbourne show 3 hours late, cries

In the brief video, Neha assured the audience that she would make them all dance. Neha said, “You have been really sweet and patience itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (you have been waiting for so long). I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya (I've never made anyone wait in my entire life).”

"Aap itne din se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I'm so sorry. You mean the world to me. Aap log itne sweet ho (You people are so sweet). I was so worried ki kya hoga (I was worried what would happen). It means a lot to me. I'll always remember this evening forever. But I'll make sure, aap log jo mere liye itna keemati time nikaal ke aaye ho (that you have taken out your precious time for me), I make you all dance." she added.

Audience slam Neha

In the video, the audience was heard saying, “This isn't India, you're in Australia. Go back and take rest. We waited for over two hours. Very good acting. Yeh Indian Idol nahi hai (This isn't Indian Idol).”

In the comment section, a person wrote, "Someone, please bring the guy in the background on a TV show." "This needs to happen a lot more. It's disgusting the level of 'fashionably late' (aka 2-3 hours) so many celebs are allowed to get away with," read a comment. "Deduct $150 dollar for overacting," said another Reddit user.

"People pay money to watch Neha Kakkar??? That’s what you get for attending a Neha Kakkar concert" wrote another person. "3 hrs late???? That's so unprofessionalism. The least she can do is refund," commented a social media user. "First she used to do in TV shows, now she's doing it on concert podiums as well," read a comment.

Fans come out in support of Neha

A video was shared on Instagram of Neha crying. In the comments section, a fan said, “The organisers of the event ran with the sponsor money! The show was about to get cancelled but she didn't cancel it and even after such mess, she did the concert just for the audience and thus was hours late. That's why she was crying for making you guys wait.”

“Do you know the real reason? She did this show without the payment & the dancers & everyone she paid from her own pocket. She came just for audience!” commented an Instagram user. “Instead of walking away, Neha chose to perform despite the chaos, despite the delays. She was hours late not by choice, but because she refused to let the audience down,” read another comment.

About Neha Kakkar's tour

Before Melbourne, Neha performed in Sydney. The singer is known for her songs, such as Second Hand Jawaani, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, Mud Mud Ke, Baarish Mein Tum and Bijli, among many others.