Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC editing out Neha Kakkar joke in Stree 2: 'Logo ko samajh aa gaya'

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy Stree 2 is setting milestones at the box office. In addition to the supernatural elements, VFX, and musical numbers, the movie is also receiving praise for its humor. However, a dialogue in the second half that mentioned Neha Kakkar was replaced with Sneha Kakkar by CBFC (Central Board of Film Classification). In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik reacted to the censored dialogue, stating that it was necessary to avoid hurting sentiments. (Also read: Amar Kaushik breaks silence on Shraddha Kapoor's limited screen time in Stree 2: 'We write what is required') Amar Kaushik reacted to the censored 'Neha Kakkar' dialogue from Stree 2.

Amar Kaushik reacts to CBFC cuts in Stree 2

The filmmaker was asked if it was a ‘downer’ when the censor board asked for a name change in a dialogue about Neha getting emotional on reality shows. He replied, “Not really. The CBFC members pointed that aise jokes se bura lag sakta hai. (The CBFC said such jokes hurt sentiments.) We thought they had a valid point and hence, didn’t request them to let us retain the dialogue. Anyway, logon toh samaj mein aa gaya (Anyway, people understood the reference.) When you write comedy, you end up having such jokes. Like when you are sitting with friends, you would pass such comments. The intention of writer Niren Bhatt and mine was that the way people get humour in their lives, we want to follow suit.”

Amar Kaushik praises Indian censor board

He also pointed out, “The CBFC members that we met this time were intelligent and sensible. They heard our point of view. We could have got many cuts. They told us, ‘Yes, yeh dialogue mein problem hai but if we cut it, it’ll affect the narrative and we know you added it for so-and-so reason (This dialogue is problematic but we know you added it for so-and-so reason). Hence, we won’t censor it’. I was surprised. We were prepared that a lot of dialogues will get cut.”

Apart from Rajkummar and Shraddha, Stree 2 also features Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in pivotal roles. The horror-comedy includes special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan. Akshay Kumar also has an extended cameo in the film.

Stree 2 released on August 15 worldwide.