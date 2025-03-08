Fans feel bad for Apoorva Mukhija after watching her in Nadaaniyan: ‘She acted better than Khushi Kapoor’

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Nadaaniyan released on Netflix on Friday to mixed reviews. The romantic drama film also featured influencer Apoorva Mukhija in a key supporting role. Apoorva, who is currently embroiled in a controversy surrounding India's Got Latent show, did not promote the movie or even attend the film's premiere. Viewers took to social media to sympathize with the actor and said that she deserves an apology. (Also read: Nadaaniyan Twitter reviews: Viewers swipe left on Ibrahim Ali Khan's ‘silly’ debut, find romcom totally 'clueless') Apoorva Mukhija with Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan.

Fans say Apoorva deserves an apology

Reacting to a post on Instagram which noted that Apoorva completely disappeared from the film's promotion and did not post anything before the release, many viewers felt sorry for her and added to the comments. A comment read, “Congratulations to the people who did this...... Kuch logo k liye sayad vo bs 1-2 comment tha....bt u guys have successfully destroyed her self-confidence!!!!!”

A second viewer said, “She acted better than Khushi Kapoor.” A fan said, “I felt very bad for her 😭😭😭 Apoorva we need your Comeback ❤️❤️ waiting for your response.” A comment read, “I really feel so bad for her I mean she is getting dragged in this situation for no good reason.” “She deserves an apology for all that she has been made to go through,” said a second user. “She'll come back stronger,” said a fan.

Apoorva Mukhija's controversy

Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, who featured on the India's Got Latent episode along with Ranveer Allahbadia, has been embroiled in the controversy for making inappropriate comments on the show. She and Ranveer visited the NCW office on Thursday and submitted written apologies.

In a video shared by the official X account of news agency ANI last month, Apoorva Mukhija was spotted exiting the police station as she was surrounded by reporters who questioned her about the case. The comedian/influencer covered her face with a mask and went straight towards her car. She refrained from making any comment on the matter.