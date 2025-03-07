Nadaaniyan Twitter reviews: Viewers swipe left on Ibrahim Ali Khan's ‘silly’ debut, find romcom totally 'clueless'

Nadaaniyan Twitter reviews: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor-starrer Nadaaniyan released on Netflix on March 7. Viewers who watched the romantic drama took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the first reviews of the film, and if the reactions are anything to go by, then the film has failed to live up to the expectations. (Also read: Nadaaniyan review: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s bland film is a warning sign, Bollywood romance is heading south) Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor star in Nadaaniyan.

Nadaaniyan Twitter reviews

Viewers noted that the Netflix release was bland, and the two leads were not able to add anything fresh to their characters. One tweet read, “If you want a masterclass in how not to act, just watch Nadaaniyan on Netflix, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan will show you exactly what to avoid. Also somebody get this nasal voice out of my head.”

Another viewer said, “#Nadaaniyaan – Indeed a Silly One!!! Shauna Gautam presents a story where the rich meets the poor—but with Bollywood’s evolving definition of “poor.” Nadaaniyaan had the ingredients for a compelling love story but fails to leave a lasting impact.” “Nadaaniyan is so bad like so bad i can't even like how can a movie be sooooo bad NO PLOT, NO STORYLINE, NO ACTINGS OMG,” said a second viewer after watching the film.

Some viewers noted Khushi Kapoor's improvement on screen. One review read, “#Nadaaniyan turned out to be GOOD!! Liked Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut, Khushi Kapoor is also improving with every movie.”

A viewer also noted that Nadaaniyan is no modern take on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, as was teased in the first promotional video by the makers. “10 mins into Nadaaniyan and I'm unable to take it. This ain't no Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 😭😭😭” read the tweet.

About Nadaaniyan

The film stars Ibrahim as an ambitious boy, Arjun Mehta, who plans to study law and secure a good job. Khushi plays Pia Jai Singh, a young girl who prioritises love over ambition. They unite in a unique way with Pia paying Arjun ₹25,000 every week to act as her boyfriend. With time, their relationship becomes increasingly entangled in a web of drama, passion, and unexpected emotions.

The film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles. It is directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.