Ranveer Allahbadia gives written apology, assures NCW he will ‘speak with respect toward women’

Last month, Ranveer Allahbadia landed in soup for his inappropriate comments during a YouTube episode of India's Got Latent. The singer apologised with a video message a few days later, even though many took to social media and criticised the YouTuber for making jokes that were deemed offensive and derogatory. On Friday, Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and submitted written apologies after being questioned for hours, reported PTI. (Also read: India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija apologise to NCW) Ranveer Allahbadia was summoned by the NCW on March 7.

What Ranveer told the NCW

As per PTI, Ranveer said to the NCW that he will be more careful with his words in the future, and submitted a written apology. He told the panel, “This is the first and last time such a mistake has happened. From now on, I will think carefully and speak with respect toward women.”

Meanwhile the panel chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, "Four people appeared before the commission -- Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia. The commission will not accept the use of inappropriate language. Such remarks are simply not acceptable."

About the controversy

During his appearance on a members-only episode of Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Earlier, Ranveer had issued a public apology via a video on social media. He stated, "I shouldn’t have said what I did on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry. My comment was not just inappropriate—it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m here to apologise. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, and obviously, this is not how I want to use it. I won’t offer any context, justification, or reasoning for what happened. I’m simply here to apologise. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It was not cool on my part."