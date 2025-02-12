India's Got Latent row: Apoorva Mukhija avoids cameras and questions as she appears before Mumbai police amid outrage

The controversy around India's Got Latent took a fresh turn after The National Commission for Women (NCW) took strong note on the derogatory comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia and others on the show. The Mumbai police had visited the YouTuber's residence on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Apoorva Mukhija visited the Khar police station in Mumbai to record her statement. (Also read: Mika Singh asks why no one stops ‘gadhe’ Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina while him and Diljit Dosanjh get notices) Apoorva Mukhija visited Khar Police Station on February 12.

Apoorva Mukhija records police statement

As per a video shared by the official X account of news agency ANI, Apoorva Mukhija was spotted exiting the police station as she was surrounded by reporters who questioned her about the case. The comedian/influencer covered her face with a mask and went straight towards her car. She refrained from making any comment on the matter.

“Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija today appeared before police in Khar police station, in the case related to the show India's Got Latent. A complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent for allegedly using abusive and vulgar language on the show, ” read the caption of the post.

About the controversy

Apart from Apoorva, content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Ranveer Allahbadia had featured on the episode of Samay Raina's show which has sparked severe outrage over offensive comments. The women's body has asked them to appear in person before the commission. The hearing will take place on February 17 at 12 pm at the NCW office in New Delhi, as per the statement.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was also asked about the podcaster's remarks by reporters. To this he said, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others."