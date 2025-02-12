Mika Singh asks why no one stops ‘gadhe’ Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina while him and Diljit Dosanjh get notices

Ranveer Allahbadia found himself in a soup for his inappropriate comments during a YouTube episode of India's Got Latent. The YouTuber apologised with a video message on Monday, even though many took to the comments and criticised him for making jokes that were deemed offensive and derogatory. Now, singer Mika Singh has lashed out at the insensitive content of the show which is filled with abusive language. He said it is the responsibility of the audience to make sure that these shows do not get any views. (Also read: ‘Ye humara Indian culture nahi hai’: B Praak slams Ranveer Allahbadia, cancels podcast appearance amid controversy) Mika Singh shared his thoughts on the Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina controversy.

What Mika Singh said

Mika took to Instagram and shared a video message. He said, “Maine bhi ye episode dekha hain. Bohot hi wahiyaat, bohot it ajeebo kisam ke gaaliyan de rahe hain. Kuch bhi bol rahe hain. I am sure unke fans kafi honge. Ya toh ye show sirf unke liye hi ho jinko woh show pasand ho (I have also seen the episode. It is horrible, filled with such nasty abuses. I am sure he must have a lot of fans. The show must then be for only those who like these content).”

'Tum logo ko ye gadhe log nazar nahi aate?'

Mika said that he never went to such shows and podcasts to promote his songs. He did not mince his words as he slammed the other artists who attend such shows, and added: “Inko rok lagane ke liye koi na koi chahiye… Mujhe gussa hota hain jab mera ya Diljit Dosanjh ka koi show hota hain… bohot saare desh ke raksha karne ke liye log aa jaate hain. Sharab pe gaana mat gaao public show mein ye mat karo woh mat karo… Tum logo ko ye gadhe log nazar nahi aate? Kya tumhara farz nahi banta jaise singers ko ya celebrities ko yu notice bhej dete ho… toh ap in gadho ko nahi rok sakte? Jo itni time se bakwas kar rahe hein? Ap logo ka ye farz banta hain (There should be someone to stop these films. I feel angry when there is a show of a big singer like Diljit Dosanjh, and there people come and pull all kinds of notices on him. Isn't it your responsibility to notice these idiots also? These fools have been talking nonsense for so long. This is your duty too).”

During his appearance on a members-only episode of Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The clip went viral on social media, after which Ranveer issued a public apology. A formal complaint has already been registered against Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, and the organisers of the show.