Apoorva Mukhija makes Instagram comeback after India’s Got Latent row, shows hundreds of rape threats, abuses she got

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, made her Instagram comeback with new posts weeks after the India’s Got Latent row. Taking to the social media platform on Tuesday, Apoorva Mukhija spoke about the threats she received over the last few weeks. She also posted a brief but powerful statement. (Also Read | Apoorva Mukhija deletes all her Instagram posts, days after Ranveer Allahbadia's comeback over India’s Got Latent row) Apoorva Mukhija faced criticism after an incident on India's Got Latent show. (Instagram/the,rebel.kid)

Apoorva Mukhija makes Instagram comeback with new posts

The post read, "Trigger warning: This post contains mentions of acid attacks, rape threats and death threats." Apoorva posted a bunch of screenshots of abusive comments and threats. She captioned the post, "And that’s not even 1%."

In another post, she wrote, "Don't take away the story from the storyteller." She didn't caption the post.

Fans welcome her with love

Reacting to the posts, a fan said, "COME BACK. We don't deserve the story, but you deserve the love." A comment read, "My queen, you absolutely got this. You are such a strong girl!!" "Imagine trolling a woman for taking a stand for herself," wrote another person. "They wanted you quiet. It's time that you give them a big Roar!" commented another fan.

Recently, Apoorva, who has three million followers on Instagram, deleted all her posts and unfollowed everyone.

About Apoorva, India’s Got Latent row

Apoorva, among other content creators, faced backlash on an episode on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. In February, Apoorva was one of the guests on the show. The show was embroiled in a major controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia made crude comments about parents and sex.

Multiple complaints were filed in Mumbai seeking action against him, Apoorva and Samay. She was accused of making an objectionable comment during the YouTube show.

She had appeared before the Mumbai police in connection with the case. The National Commission for Women also took serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks and summoned them.