Apoorva Mukhija deletes all her Instagram posts, days after Ranveer Allahbadia's comeback over India’s Got Latent row

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija deleted all her Instagram posts days after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made his social media comeback post India’s Got Latent row. In February this year, a complaint was filed against Apoorva, Ranveer, and comedian Samay Raina over a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show. (Also Read | Apoorva Mukhija called out for kicking up a fuss at Sabrina Carpenter concert: ‘Security had to step in’) Apoorva Mukhija hasn't been very active on social media after India’s Got Latent row. (Instagram/@the.rebel.kid)

Apoorva Mukhija deletes all Instagram posts

On Instagram, Apoorva's posts as well as following showed 0 (zero). Her followers are currently three million. However, all her Highlights are still visible. This comes just after Ranveer, who made the offensive comments on an episode of the show, returned to Instagram and also posted his first YouTube video following the row.

All about Apoorva and India’s Got Latent row

Amid the controversy, Apoorva took her time off from social media. She didn't even promote Nadaaniyan, where she had a supporting role, neither did she attend the film's premiere. However, later, Apoorva had reacted to an Instagram Reel where influencer Sufi Motiwala praised her acting in the film.

Sufi praised Apoorva's fashion and said that she is one of the very few girls who ‘knows what looks good on her’. He added that she was ‘severely underused’ in Nadaaniyan given that she could speak Hindi well.

Sufi criticised the styling of the actor in the film, commenting that when compared with her real-life fashion choices, the difference is ‘jarring.’ This commentary caught the attention of Apoorva, who commented, “Got hated so hard that now even Sufi Motiwala doesn’t say hateful things about me.”

The comments on the show, which were made in a joking context, sparked widespread outrage. On Samay Raina's show, Apoorva was one of the guests along with Ranveer and Ashish Chanchlani.

Apoorva and Ranveer had also recorded their statements before the NCW Chairperson and legal team. Apoorva avoided questions from the media and covered her face with a mask while exiting a police station in Khar.

She had also attended Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Paris. A Reddit user posted a TikTok video of Apoorva allegedly creating a fuss at the concert.