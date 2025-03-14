Apoorva Mukhija reacts to getting ‘hated so hard’ post India's Got Latent row, drops comment on Nadaaniyan debut

Apoorva Mukhija found herself embroiled in the India's Got Latent controversy last month. She featured in the same episode where Ranveer Allahbadia made some inappropriate comments which garnered heavy backlash. Following this, Apoorva did not promote Nadaaniyan, where she had a supporting role, nor did she attend the film's premiere. She has now reacted to an Instagram reel where an influencer commented on her acting chops and fashion choices. (Also read: Apoorva Mukhija returns to Instagram after India's Got Latent controversy, says ‘diwaaro ke bhi kaan hote hain') Apoorva Mukhija reacted to an Instagram reel about her acting in Nadaaniyan.

What Apoorva said

In a new reel, influencer Sufi Motiwala reviewed Apoorva's fashion and acting chops in Nadaaniyan. Sufi largely praised Apoorva's fashion and said that she is one of the very few girls who ‘knows what looks good on her’. He added that she was ‘severely underused’ in Nadaaniyan considering the fact that she could speak Hindi well unlike the rest of the cast.

Apoorva Mukhija's comment was pinned on the reel.

However, Sufi criticised the styling of the actor in the film, commenting that when contrasted with her real life fashion choices, the difference is ‘jarring.’ This commentary caught the attention of Apoorva who commented, “Got hated so hard that now even sufi motiwala doesn’t say hateful things about me.”

India's Got Latent controversy

She was refering to the massive backlash that erupted ever since the India's Got Latent episode released last month. On the Samay Raina show, she was one of the guests along with Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani. After the controversy, Apoorva did not promote Nadaaniyan and was absent at the film's premiere night as well.

On Thurday, Apoorva also posted a message on her broadcast channel in Instagram, where she thanked her followers for the support and said, ‘Diwaaro ke bhi kaan hote hain (Even walls have ears).’

Apoorva and Ranveer visited the NCW office earlier this month and submitted written apologies. In a video shared by ANI last month, Apoorva was spotted exiting the police station in Khar. She avoided questions from the media and covered her face with a mask.