Ashish Chanchlani makes public appearance after India's Got Latent controversy, steps out for Holi party. Watch

Ashish Chanchlani found himself caught up in the India's Got Latent controversy that erupted last month when some inappropriate comments were made on the show. On Friday, Ashish made a public appearance a month after the India's Got Latent controversy. He was spotted making his way to a Holi party in Mumbai. (Also read: Ashish Chanchlani spotted outside gym after India’s Got Latent controversy, says ‘halat kharab ho gaayi hai’) Ashish Chanchlani was spotted making his way to a Holi party with friend Abhishek Kapoor.

Ashish Chanchlani celebrates Holi

In a paparazzi video that was shared on Instagram, Ashish was seen along with director Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor as all of them made their way to a Holi party in the city. Ashish was spotted in a white tee and black trousers, with colours all over his face and tee. He waved at the paparazzi and smiled as he entered the premises.

Ashish's emotional video message for fans

Earlier this month, Ashish had shared a video message on his Instagram account, urging his fans to keep him and his family in their prayers. The YouTuber got emotional while speaking and said, "Hello doston, kaise ho aap log, I know, aapke messages padhe maine, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat karlun lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge (Hello friends, how are you all? I know, I have read your messages—things are going on. I thought of talking to you through a story, but now I don’t know what to say. We will fight through this situation; we have seen tough times like this before, and we will learn something new from this as well)."

Ashish was one of the guests who featured in the controversial episode of India's Got Latent along with Samay Raina, where Ranveer Allahbadia made inappropriate comments. On the show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" Though everyone present on the show laughed it off, the remark did not sit well with some politicians and social media users. It received backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against the makers and those present on the show.