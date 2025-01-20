Azaad director Abhishek Kapoor says ‘sapne hit ya flop nahi hote’ amid film's dismal box office performance

Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Azaad, starring Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, fell flat at the box office on its opening day. The film has so far collected only ₹5 crore at the box office. Amid this, the filmmaker shared a heartfelt note thanking the cast and crew for helping him accomplish what he calls a dream. Abhishek Kapoor shares BTS pictures from the making of Azaad.

Abhishek Kapoor pens long note thanking the cast & crew of Azaad

On Monday, Abhishek Kapoor took to Instagram, sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the making of Azaad. In his post, the filmmaker penned a long note that read, "Sapne hit ya flop nahi hote, saakaar hote hain (Dreams do not make a hit or flop, they come true. The story of #Azaad is one I truly believed in, and it is a dream accomplished to have brought it to life."

He further thanked the debutants in his film, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn, writing, "I would like to wish my young talents @rashathadani and @aamandevgan the very best on their journey ahead. They have delivered beyond expectations, and the world is their oyster. I want to thank every single cast and crew member who worked tirelessly on every detail devoted to the grand vision."

The filmmaker also expressed gratitude to his wife for her patience and encouragement. He then thanked Ronnie Screwvala, saying, "Above all, I want to thank @ronnie.screwvala who backed this vision and gave it everything it needed. It is thanks to him that dreams have been fulfilled and careers have been launched. He is truly the greatest patron of the arts I know and a pillar of the Indian entertainment industry. We all owe him a huge Thank You. We are only as good as the people we work with, so let's continue to dream big, support one another, and uplift each other's creativity... Cheers to this beautiful journey of storytelling!"

All about Azaad

Azaad marks the debut of Rasha Thadani and Aman Devgn, along with Mohit Malik, Diana Penty, and Piyush Mishra in key roles, and Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance. The film, set in pre-independence India, explores the unbreakable bond between a young stable boy and a horse. The period drama collected ₹1.5 crore on day one and ₹1.3 crore on day two. On day three, it earned ₹1.85 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹4.65 crore in India.