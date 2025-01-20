Azaad box office collection day 3: Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan film sees growth on first Sunday, crawls to 5 crore

Azaad box office collection day 3: The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film showed a little growth on its first Sunday at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned nearly ₹5 crore so far. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. (Also Read | Azaad movie review: Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan's debut film is about a horse; but is as slow as a tortoise) Azaad box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn in a still from the film.

Azaad box office collection day 3

The film collected ₹1.5 crore on day one and ₹1.3 crore on day two. On day three, it earned ₹1.85 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹4.65 crore in India. The film had an overall 11.66% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Azaad became the biggest opener for newcomer films after the Covid-19 pandemic. Azaad is produced by RSVP Movies.

Azaad review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "On to the debutants’ report card: both are raw, and it shows. There’s a lot of work left, but the two manage to leave a mark. Rasha, all of 19, has good presence on screen but needs to work on her emotional scenes. Aaman too has got the hang of dance and action, but he could do with some acting practice. Mohit Malik, already known on television, is being introduced with Azaad in films, and he fits the bill. Diana Penty’s track is half-baked. And Ajay looks like he shot for his portions in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Azaad at the same time."

About Azaad

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra. Azaad explores the unbreakable bond between a young stable boy and a horse. The period drama is set in pre-independence India. It released in theatres on January 17.

In a conversation with new agency ANI recently, Rasha shared her experience of working with horses in the film. "I think of horses as big puppies, and I love animals. When Azaad (the horse) entered the set, I immediately felt like hugging him. Working with animals in my first film was a huge deal for me."

Describing her character as "headstrong" and "fearless," Rasha had added, "My character is not afraid of anyone. She knows who she is and where she comes from. She is very determined and confident."