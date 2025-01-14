Rasha Thadani reacts to comparison with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan: ‘I can actually learn from them’

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Azaad, which also stars Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. Rasha, who has been busy promoting her film, reacted to comparisons with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan during an interview with Filmygyan. Rasha Thadani on comparisons with Janhvi and Suhana.

Rasha on comparisons with Janhvi, Khushi and Suhana

Reacting to a comment, "Janhvi, Khushi aur Suhana ko takkar dene aayi Raveena Tandon ki beti Rasha (Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha is here to give a tough competition to Janhvi, Khushi and Suhana)," Rasha Thadani said, "I think they are all more experienced than me. They have done more work than I have. They have already completed films and had their releases. So, I think there's something I can actually learn from them. They have had more experience, so I don't think it's like that."

Rasha Thadani has been grabbing attention for her dance number in Azaad. Some fans even compared her performance in the song Uyi Amma to Katrina Kaif's iconic Chikni Chameli. While her dance moves impressed some, others felt she was 'average.'

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak. She later starred in several films like Devara Part-I alongside Jr NTR, Mili, Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and more. She will next be seen in the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan.

Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan debuted together in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The duo drew criticism for their acting chops in the film. Khushi is now set to star alongside Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, in Loveyapa. Suhana, on the other hand, will appear alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in Siddharth Anand's King.

About Azaad

Azaad is a historical drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and newcomers Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani. It is scheduled to hit theaters on January 17.