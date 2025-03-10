Ashish Chanchlani spotted outside gym after India’s Got Latent controversy, says ‘halat kharab ho gaayi hai’

Ashish Chanchlani steps out for gym session

In the midst of the controversy, Ashish was photographed in Mumbai, going about his routine as he made his way to a gym session. Ashish exchanged pleasantries with the photographers and engaged in a brief interaction.

When the photographers asked him about his whereabouts, the content creator responded, “Idhaar udhar ghum ke… poora India tour kar ke halat kharab ho gaayi hain (I am tired after traveling around the country).”

Following that, he asked the paps about how they had been and left. Ashish was seen wearing track pants paired with a white T-shirt, and had his gym bag in hand.

Why was Ashish Chanchlani in the news recently?

Ashish found himself embroiled in controversy after his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. During his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?"

Though everyone present on the show took the comment lightly and laughed it off, the remark did not sit well with some politicians and social media users. It received backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against Ranveer, Samay, Ashish Chanchlani, who was also one of the panelists, and Apoorva Mukhija.

Last month, Ashish appeared before the Assam Police and recorded his statement. Earlier this month, he along with Ranveer and Apoorva Mukhija also appeared before the National Commission for Women in connection with the controversy.

Earlier this month, he took to Instagram to share his first video after the row, urging fans to support him when he returns to work.

In the video, Ashish said, "Hello doston, kaise ho aap log, I know, aapke messages padhe maine, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat karlun lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge" (Hello friends, how are you all? I know, I have read your messages—things are going on. I thought of talking to you through a story, but now I don’t know what to say. We will fight through this situation; we have seen tough times like this before, and we will learn something new from this as well)."