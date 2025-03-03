Ashish Chanchlani says ‘lad lenge situation se’ in emotional first video after India's Got Latent row

Ashish Chanchlani found himself embroiled in controversy after his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. Now, as the Supreme Court has allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his show, Ashish took to Instagram to share his first-ever video message with his fans amid the controversy. Ashish Chanclani reacts to India's Got Latent row for first time.

Ashish's first video after India's Got Latent row

On Monday, Ashish shared a video message on Instagram, urging his fans to keep him and his family in their prayers. The YouTuber got emotional while speaking and said, "Hello doston, kaise ho aap log, I know, aapke messages padhe maine, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat karlun lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge" (Hello friends, how are you all? I know, I have read your messages—things are going on. I thought of talking to you through a story, but now I don’t know what to say. We will fight through this situation; we have seen tough times like this before, and we will learn something new from this as well).

Ashish urges fans to support him

He further urged fans to support him when he starts posting content again and said, "Main aap sabse bas yahi request karta hoon ki meri family aur mujhe apni prayers mein rakhna. Jab bhi main wapas aaun, mera kaam thoda idhar-udhar ho gaya hoga, lekin tab bhi support karna. I will work hard, as I have always worked hard. Bus dhyan rakhiye sab log apna" (I just request all of you to keep my family and me in your prayers. Whenever I come back, my work might be a little all over the place, but still, please support me. I will work hard, as I have always done. Just take care of yourselves, everyone).

All about the controversy

During his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" Though everyone present on the show laughed it off, the remark did not sit well with some politicians and social media users. It received backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against Ranveer, Samay, Ashish Chanchlani, who was also one of the panellists, and Apoorva Mukhija.

Following the controversy, Ranveer apologised, and Samay removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube. The Supreme Court had initially prohibited them from airing new episodes. However, on Monday, the court allowed Ranveer to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show, under several conditions.