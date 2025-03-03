SC judge jokes Ranveer Allahbadia was barred from hosting shows to ‘avoid more FIRs’; asks him not to discuss case

Podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court on Monday to seek modification of the rider that barred him from airing any episodes on The Ranveer Show until further orders. While the SC gave him relief, it also put forth certain conditions that needed to be followed. (Also Read: Shekhar Suman condemns Ranveer Allahbadia amid India's Latent row: 'Inn logon ko desh nikala de dena chahiye') Ranveer Allahbadia has faced flak since he made a joke on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent about sex and parents.(HT Photo)

Ranveer Allahbadia can run his podcast

Live Law posted on X (formerly Twitter) that when Ranveer appeared in court, Justice Surya Kant joked about why him and his associates were barred from hosting shows on YouTube and said, “That was only to avoid more FIRs against you.” Bar and Bench also reported that Ranveer will be allowed to return to podcasting as long as he maintains ‘desired standards of morality and decency’ so that viewers of any age can watch it.

PTI reported that Ranveer had approached the court as the podcast was his ‘only source of livelihood’. While SG Mehta argued that it might do him good to ‘remain silent for some time, ' the SC allowed him to resume airing The Ranveer Show. The podcaster has not been granted relief to travel abroad for now, with the court stating that permission can be granted after he joins the probe. Ranveer also received protection from arrest until further orders and was directed to appear for the probe in Guwahati, Assam.

What happened

In February, Ranveer, aka BeerBiceps, came under fire for asking a contestant on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?” While the panel and the audience laughed along, he received flak online, with many calling out his ‘joke’. FIRs were filed in Maharastra, Assam and other places on Ranveer, Samay, and others present in the episode like Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. Ranveer has since tendered an apology via video and in written form.