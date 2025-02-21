Menu Explore
Amid Ranveer Allahbadia row, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani moves SC to quash FIR filed in Guwahati in obscenity case

ByAnanya Das
Feb 21, 2025 10:20 AM IST

This comes after the Gauhati High Court asked Ashish Chanchlani to appear before the investigating officer within 10 days.

Amid a row over Ranveer Allahbadia's comments, Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani has moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash or transfer to Mumbai an FIR registered in Guwahati in connection with the case of allegedly promoting obscenity in an online show. As per news agency PTI, Ashish Chanchlani is one of the persons named in the case registered in Assam. (Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani steps back from hosting Captain America Brave New World screening amid India's Got Latent row)

Ashish Chanchlani was one of the panellists on India's Got Latent show.
Ashish Chanchlani seeks quashing of FIR in Assam

Ranveer is the key accused because of his controversial comments on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. The plea is listed for hearing before an apex court bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh on Friday.

As per the report, in his plea, Ashish has sought quashing of the FIR registered at Cyber police station Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam. "Quash the FIR bearing No. 03 of 2025 registered at Cyber PS Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam, as it was registered later," the plea said.

Ashish Chanchlani seeks transfer of FIR, alternatively

The Youtuber, alternatively, has sought transfer of the FIR registered at Cyber PS Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam, to Mumbai Police Station Nodal Cyber, Mumbai, as FIR bearing No. 05 of 2025, registered at Mumbai Police Station Nodal Cyber, Mumbai was registered first.

What happened so far

On Tuesday, the Gauhati High Court granted interim bail to Ashish while hearing his anticipatory bail petition and asked him to be present before the investigating officer within 10 days. His counsels had argued that their client did not utter anything in the show and the allegations in the FIR were made against the co-accused persons only.

The FIR was registered by the Guwahati Police on a complaint of an individual on February 10 under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS), Information Technology Act, Cinematograph Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The top court on February 18 granted interim protection from arrest to Ranveer over his comments on a YouTube show while calling it "vulgar" and saying he had a "dirty mind" which put society to shame.

