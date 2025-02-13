Ashish Chanchlani steps back from hosting Captain America Brave New World screening amid India's Got Latent row

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has announced on Instagram that he is stepping down as host of a Valentine’s Day screening of Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World in Mumbai. This comes amid legal troubles after Mumbai police charged him, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and other guests on India’s Got Latent for obscenity. (Also Read: India's Got Latent row: Unreleased episodes with Yuzvendra Chahal, Mallika Sherawat now in a limbo) YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani said he's stepping back because he's 'not keeping well'.

Ashish Chanchlani steps back from hosting

While Ashish did not mention his legal trouble, he stated that he would not be able to host the screening due to ill health. He wrote, “Hello doston, I am not keeping well, so unfortunately I won't be able to attend & host the screening of the film 'Captain America: Brave New World' on Valentine's Day. But, don't worry, those who are selected can still go & enjoy the show. I know, I am gonna miss y'all so much! Love you 3000.”

A screengrab of Ashish Chanchlani's Instagram stories.

What happened

Ranveer, aka Beerbiceps, made a comment about incest in lieu of a joke in one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent that featured Ashish, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija and others. According to PTI, the Mumbai police recorded statements from seven persons, including Ashish, on Thursday. ANI reported that the Assam Police has issued fresh summons to Ashish, Ranveer, Apoorva, Jaspreet Singh and others based on a complaint that they are promoting obscenity. A senior Assam Police official confirmed that a team had been sent to Mumbai to conduct further investigations.

What Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia said

After receiving flak for the joke, Ranveer apologised for his remarks and called it a ‘lack of judgment’ on his part. “I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better,” he said in a video he posted. Samay broke silence on the controversy too and stated that he has deleted all India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube. “My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly,” he wrote.