India's Got Latent row: Unreleased episodes with Yuzvendra Chahal, Mallika Sherawat now in a limbo

On Wednesday, comedian and India's Got Latent host Samay Raina announced in a tweet that he was deleting all episodes of his show from YouTube. He took the decision amid the immense backlash, piling legal cases, burning effigies and social media storm after guest Ranveer Allahbadia cracked an ‘inappropriate’ and ‘crass’ joke on the show. While fans of the show are upset about the episodes being taken off the streaming site, they are also nervous about the future of the unreleased episodes they were looking forward to. (Also read: Samay Raina's Gujarat shows cancelled after India's Got Latent row? Tickets unavailable, VHP cites 'anger among people') Indias's Got Latent episodes with Yuzvendra Chahal and Mallika Sherawat were shot but never released.

Which episodes are unreleased?

Instagram user @raptile_sayzz shared a video that compiled pictures from all the unreleased episodes. These included influencer Uorfi Javed and filmmaker Farah Khan with comedian Tanmay Bhat, actor Mallika Sherawat with Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and veteran actors Dalip Tahil and Ashish Vidyarthi. An episode with comedian-actor Bhuvan Bam was also in pipeline.

The show fan wrote with his post, “Kam se kam OG episodes toh release hone dete bewafa logon.” A person commented, “Time travel kar sakte kya ?ek scene cut karwana hai bas (Wish we could travel back in time and remove that one scene).” “I know he will not come but I will still wait,” wrote another. “59 ka membership liya tha episode he delete ho gaya,” rued a person.

Many came up with creative ideas to salvage the situation. People suggested Samay should release the episodes on PornHub, OnlyFans or even in Pakistan.

Mallika and Munawar's episode was shot in January 2024 but never saw the light of day. Yuzvendra also shot for the episode in November last year. Dalip and Ashish shot for it in December.

Samay's tweet

In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, Raina said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina, 27, posted on X.

On Tuesday, the controversial episode of the show was removed by YouTube following orders from the central government. India’s Got Latent", which started in June 2024, had aired 18 episodes till now.

Allahbadia, 31, found himself at the centre of a major controversy after his comments on parents and sex on Raina's show went viral on social media Monday, sparking widespread criticism and police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati.

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has already apologised for his "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police recorded the statements of four persons, including social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who also appeared on the show