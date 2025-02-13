Menu Explore
Samay Raina's Gujarat shows cancelled after India's Got Latent row? Tickets unavailable, VHP cites 'anger among people'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 13, 2025 06:48 AM IST

Tickets for comedian Samay Raina's shows in Gujarat are not available for sale days after a huge controversy erupted on his show, India's Got Latent.

The India's Got Latent row seems to have repercussions beyond the show itself. The upcoming comedy gigs of Samay Raina, the show's creator, seem to have been cancelled in the wake of the controversy. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday claimed comedian Samay Raina's upcoming shows in Gujarat have been cancelled following outrage over crass remarks made on the latest episode of India's Got Latent. (Also read: Samay Raina responds to India's Got Latent controversy after legal row; internet asks ‘where's the apology’)

Samay Raina has been mired in controversy after the release of the latest episode of his show, India's Got Latent.
Samay Raina has been mired in controversy after the release of the latest episode of his show, India's Got Latent.

Samay Raina's Gujarat shows cancelled: VHP

The VHP said tickets for Samay Raina's shows scheduled in April were no longer available for sale on online platform BookMyShow. Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia (31) stirred up a major controversy with comments on parents and sex on Raina's show that went viral on social media on Monday, leading to widespread criticism and multiple police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said stand-up comedian Raina had planned four shows in the state -- one each in Surat on April 17 and Vadodara on April 18, and two in Ahmedabad on April 19 and 20.

"It appears all these four shows have been cancelled due to public outrage against him in Gujarat. Though tickets for these shows were available till morning (of Wednesday) on BookMyShow, it seems they have been now taken down from the portal," claimed Rajput.

In a statement, VHP regional secretary Ashvin Patel claimed organisers have decided to cancel these shows due to the recent controversy. "In view of the anger among people, it appears organisers have cancelled Samay Raina's upcoming shows in Gujarat. We are thankful to the people of Gujarat for showing such alertness. I also ask organisers to refrain from organising events of such people in Gujarat," said Patel.

The India's Got Latent controversy

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has already apologised for his "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down. On Wednesday, Raina broke his silence about the row too, writing on Twitter (now X) that he had deleted all the episodes of the show, and would fully comply with the authorities. An FIR has been filed against the show's team, including Raina and Allahbadia, for ‘objectionable’ content.

(With PTI inputs)

