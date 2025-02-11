India's Got Latent row: Aamir Khan's strong ‘not funny at all’ criticism of 2015's AIB Roast resurfaces

Isn't the latest India's Got Latent controversy giving you deja vu? It's a lot similar to what happened exactly 10 years ago with the infamous AIB roast of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. From shocking jokes to the overreaction, not a lot has changed over a decade. People on the internet also thought so after watching a resurfaced interview clip of Aamir Khan and his hot take on ‘violent comedy’. Aamir Khan had condemned the 'roast' for its insults, asserting that humour should not come at the expense of others.

Back to 2015 Roast

In 2015, multiple comedians--and Karan Johar-- roasted Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor during a star-studded event in Mumbai. Jokes were cracked about their girlfriends, less than attractive careers and even their sexuality, which left many across the country clutching their pearls. Complaints were filed, threats were made and the video was eventually pulled off YouTube.

While one side batted for freedom of speech, the other claimed that the language at the 'roast' insulted our 'Indian culture'. Even Aamir Khan, at the Youth for Governance2015 event, addressed the same. He called the act downright unfunny. "When Karan (Johar) and Arjun (Kapoor) told me what they said and did as part of the 'roast', I felt it was very violent event. I completely believe in freedom of speech and no issues there. Violence is not always physical, it can be emotional, it can be verbal. Jab aap kisi ko insult karte ho to aap violence perpetuate kar rahe ho," he said.

The 'roast' was popular with several youngsters, he admitted, but added, "Everybody has the right to air their opinions. In my opinion, it was not funny. I am not a kid that I will laugh listening to abuses. I am way past that age. I scolded both Karan and Arjun, who are my friends, and told them that I do not find it funny at all."

"If you want to impress me, try making me laugh without insulting anyone. I will enjoy it then. I am not talking about AIB, but about Arjun, Karan and other actors at the event...I think as a creative person, it is my responsibility to search for the good in people," he added.

Fresh from the controversies surrounding his film PK, Aamir, however, also said that he didn't approve of the repercussions and reactions the show generated. "I don't know if they've broken the law. I also see that there is a lot of lynching happening to them. I do not believe in that either. If I do not like something you have done, I should convey it to you strongly and that is where it ends. Who am I to tell you how you should conduct yourself?"

What's happened now?

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, on Monday found himself in soup as his comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent' went viral on social media.

Allahbadia later apologised for his "lapse in judgement" and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.